If It Seems Like We’re Obsessed With Sonic 3, It’s Because We Are — Here’s Why

It’s been a big month for Sonic the Hedgehog fans. Now that we finally have the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the third movie in Paramount’s push to give the blue blur a cinematic universe, fans are going feral with theories and finally have a place to release all their pent-up excitement for Shadow the Hedgehog’s big movie debut.

We’ve covered the upcoming movie pretty extensively – including breaking down the trailer, diving deep into fan theories, and explaining why people are so stoked to see Shadow on the big screen when the movie premieres on December 20. If you’re just now catching up, here’s a roundup of all our coverage since the trailer premiered. (With a neat little bonus at the end for the hardcores.)

18 Takeaways From The First Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Trailer

Gif: Paramount / Kotaku

Folks, we finally got a trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and the next live-action spin on Sega’s speedy hedgehog looks like it’s drawing heavily from Sonic Adventure 2’s story. Though it’s not a 1:1 recreation of the Dreamcast game, Keanu Reeves’ Shadow the Hedgehog is primed as the main villain this time around, with Jim Carrey’s Doctor Robotnik seemingly teaming up with the blue blur to take down a planet-wide threat. But this trailer has a lot to pick through, so we figured we’d break down the 3-minute video and see what else we can glean. Grab your rings and chili dogs and let’s dive in. — Kenneth Shepard

Read More

A Scene In The Sonic 3 Trailer Already Has Fans Theorizing About Sonic 4

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Official Trailer (2024 Movie) Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves

We just got the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 a day ago and reader, I have watched it well over a dozen times in the past 24 hours. Fans like myself have been scrubbing the three-minute trailer frame-by-frame, unpacking every detail they can find in Shadow’s big debut in the live-action series. But one scene has eagle-eyed blue blur fans already theorizing about where this series might go after the third movie premieres on December 20. Could the first trailer be hinting that Metal Sonic will be Sonic 3’s post-credits stinger? — Kenneth Shepard

Read More

Image: Paramount

If you’re not a Sonic the Hedgehog fan, you might be wondering why the internet is losing its collective mind about Keanu Reeves’ Shadow the Hedgehog in the trailer for the third live-action movie, premiering on December 20. You may also be confused as to why Sega would dedicate an entire year to celebrating the guy with a new game, an animated miniseries, physical events across the country, and a starring role in the next film, especially considering the company has a history of doing the guy dirty. — Kenneth Shepard

Read More

The First Sonic Movie Is Now On Netflix And Way Better Than You Think

Image: Paramount

If you didn’t see the first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, you still have plenty of time to rectify that before the third movie starring Keanu Reeves as the blue blur’s rival Shadow Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premieres on December 20. The 2020 film is mostly fine and pales in comparison to the substantially better second film that leans into the video game dressings the series is leaning into as it introduces more characters. Now, it’s easier than ever to watch Paramount’s first swing at the live-action Sonic universe, as the movie is now available to stream on Netflix. — Kenneth Shepard

Read More

Image: Sega

As the Year of Shadow continues, Sonic the Hedgehog fans are eagerly anticipating what’s coming in the second half of 2024. Though Paramount cannot be bothered to give us even a frame of footage of the upcoming live-action Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film that will star Shadow, despite it coming out in just a few short months on December 20. Sega, meanwhile, has been giving fans a lot to feast on for the upcoming Sonic X Shadow Generations. The game includes a remaster of the 2011 anniversary game, as well as a new story mode starring Shadow as he revisits his haunting past. Today, Limited Run Games announced it’s releasing a collector’s edition (that will actually include the game, thank god) full of some pretty incredible-looking goodies that pay tribute to Shadow’s past, including the Sega Dreamcast system he debuted on in 2001. — Kenneth Shepard

Read More