If You Struggled With Today’s NYT Connections Answers, The Group That Includes “Clown” May Be Describing You

Hey Connectioneers, it’s time for the Sunday scramble! Puzzling can become a little obsessive for some people. Not “Disney adults dropping $US400K large to get unbanned from a cultish sounding dinner club” obsessive, but a little crazy nonetheless.

In any case, your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time—many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.

Today’s words: CLOWN, DWELL, TURKEY, SEA, WONDER, SAP, DWINDLE, STAY, DECLINE, DWEEB, EBB, LIVE, SIN, INHABIT, DWARF, and DROP

NYT Connections Yellow Group Hint

Above is your visual hint for today’s yellow group. Maybe it’s right on the money for you? If you’re still scratching your head, well, hate to tell you, but yellow is the easiest group.

Need a verbal clue? Think about where you hang your hat, or where you kick off your shoes.

Tapping out? The yellows gave us an easy weekend for once. We’d barely looked at the grid before these four made themselves apparent…

Today’s yellow group answer is Reside and its words are DWELL, INHABIT, LIVE, and STAY

NYT Connections Blue Group Hint

There’s your visual hint for today’s blue group. It might be your eureka! moment. (No, sorry, that was not a clue.) Or it might not have helped at all. Hey, we try.

Time for the verbal clue: Go back to the schoolyard and throw out a few of those sick burns you were good at in, oh, 3rd grade?

No? Today’s blue group was a collection of the better PG-13 putdowns. Maybe even G-rated—these are definitely safe to blurt out around the kids…

Today’s blue group answer is Doofus and its words are CLOWN, DWEEB, SAP, and TURKEY

NYT Connections Green Group Hint

We’re going to go out on a limb and say this is a pretty powerful visual clue. Will it get you to the finish line? That’s the catch—you still have to find the right words.

Need the verbal clue too? Don’t overthink it. If you overthink it, your chances might…

Give up? Green was another easy one today—four synonyms straight out of the thesaurus…

Today’s green group answer is Decrease and its words are DECLINE, DROP, DWINDLE, and EBB

NYT Connections Purple Group Hint

The purple group is the hardest one, so don’t kick yourself if this visual hint does not immediately take you to the promised land.

Here’s your verbal clue: Start with “duo” and work your way up. Keep going…

Crying uncle? We barreled through the first three groups today, so it only makes sense that purple would be our speed bump. Not a huge one, but a speed bump…

Today’s purple group answer is Member of a Septet and its words are DWARF, SEA, SIN, and WONDER

That concludes another weekend of Connections — see you next Saturday!