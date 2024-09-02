If You’re Struggling To Figure Out Which Group “Store” Belongs To In Today’s NYT Connections, You’re Not Alone

Happy Labor Day, puzzlers! It’s Day 3 of your three-day weekend, so make it count. (And by “make it count” we mean “kick back, relax, and do something fun.”) If you’re the grillmaster of the cookout, throw an extra pack of hot dogs on there as your salute to today’s epic showdown between Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi in Las Vegas.

But first, your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time—many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.

Today’s words: RECORD, STORE, WEIRD, REACTION, STAMP, STATION, LETTER, COMIC, FUNNY, MAIL, COIN, POST, OFF, POSITION, CURIOUS, and JOB.

NYT Connections Yellow Group Hint

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Above is your visual hint for today’s yellow group. Maybe it’s right on the money for you? If you’re still scratching your head, well, hate to tell you, but yellow is the easiest group.

Need a verbal clue? Bizarrely, we’re having a hard time finding one. Isn’t that mysterious? (Those are the clues, FYI. Read that sentence twice and use that big brain of yours!)

Tapping out? Yeah, we hear you. These can be rough. Scroll a bit for the answer…

.

.

.

Today’s yellow group answer is Peculiar and its words are CURIOUS, FUNNY, OFF, and WEIRD.

NYT Connections Blue Group Hint

Photo: INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

There’s your visual hint for today’s blue group. It might be your eureka! moment. (No, sorry, that was not a clue.) Or it might not have helped at all. Hey, we try.

Time for the verbal clue: These are things you’ll find on eBay, or at conventions, or as you rummage through garage sales hoping to strike gold.

No? We were stuck on three words for this one for a long time. Those pesky multiple-meaning words can be a pain…

.

.

.

Today’s blue group answer is Classic Collection Items and its words are COIN, COMIC, RECORD, and STAMP.

NYT Connections Green Group Hint

Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images (Getty Images)

We’re going to go out on a limb and say this is a pretty powerful visual clue. Will it get you to the finish line? That’s the catch — you still have to find the right words.

Need the verbal clue, too? At least one of these words is more UK English than US English.

Give up? This was another doozy, so don’t feel too bad…

.

.

.

Today’s green group answer is Assignment and its words are JOB, POSITION, POST, and STATION.

NYT Connections Purple Group Hint

Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The purple group is the hardest one, so don’t kick yourself if this visual hint does not immediately take you to the promised land.

Here’s your verbal clue: This is one of those “blank” categories where all four words fit with the same word to create a phrase.

Crying uncle? These can be the easiest types of Connections groups or the hardest. Today’s was somewhere in the middle…

.

.

.

Today’s purple group answer is Chain _____ and its words are LETTER, MAIL, REACTION, and the one that had us guessing for a while, STORE.

There’s your Labor Day gaming kickstart—now take the rest of the day off, because the long weekend’s just about over!