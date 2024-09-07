If You’ve Never Noticed The Logo On A Godiva Wrapper, Today’s NYT Connections Groups Will Be Tough

Welcome to the weekend, puzzlers! And welcome to that long stretch between Labor Day and Thanksgiving, when holidays are few and far between. We’re counting down the weeks to Indigenous Peoples’ Day and, of course, Halloween (if only we got the day off for that one). Speaking of Halloween, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters. When you check it out, you can see where it stacks up against the rest of Tim Burton’s filmography.

But first, your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time—many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.

NYT Connections Yellow Group Hint

Photo: Mahmut Serdar Alakus / Anadolu Agency (Getty Images)

Above is your visual hint for today’s yellow group. Maybe it’s right on the money for you? If you’re still scratching your head, well, hate to tell you, but yellow is the easiest group.

Need a verbal clue? These words can all be found on a menu, and not the kind you order food from.

Tapping out? Yeah, we hear you. A couple of these in particular were just begging to be grouped with other words. But you’d have been wrong…

.

.

.

Today’s yellow group answer is Ways to Transform an Image and its words are CROP, FLIP, ROTATE, and SCALE.

NYT Connections Blue Group Hint

Photo: Annette Riedl/picture alliance via Getty Images (Getty Images)

There’s your visual hint for today’s blue group. It might be your eureka! moment. (No, sorry, that was not a clue.) Or it might not have helped at all. Hey, we try.

Time for the verbal clue: If there was a fifth word for this group, it might be FOOD or LIGHT.

No? We thought today’s blue group was easier than the yellow one, which cost us one of our errors today…

.

.

.

Today’s blue group answer is Aquarium Purchases and its words are FILTER, PUMP, ROCKS, and TANK.

NYT Connections Green Group Hint

Photo: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images (Getty Images)

We’re going to go out on a limb and say this is a pretty powerful visual clue. Will it get you to the finish line? That’s the catch—you still have to find the right words.

Need the verbal clue too? These are things that are all owned by a certain Tiger, perhaps one you might find in the Woods.

Give up? This was another doozy, so don’t feel too bad. Also, it’s not our favorite game…

.

.

.

Today’s green group answer is Things Used in Golf and its words are BALL, DRIVER, GLOVE, and TEE.

NYT Connections Purple Group Hint

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The purple group is the hardest one, so don’t kick yourself if this visual hint does not immediately take you to the promised land.

Here’s your verbal clue: Think brands, not objects—you’ll definitely see these items when you’re at the mall.

Crying uncle? This was our “last four words left” category of the day, so we didn’t solve it so much as stumbled into it…

.

.

.

Today’s purple group answer is Logos With Horses and its words are COACH, GODIVA, MUSTANG, and POLO.

There’s your weekend gaming kickstart — we’ll see you tomorrow for the Sunday Connections!