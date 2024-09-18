Iron Man Has Arrived In Fortnite, And He Has Quests For You

The latest story missions for Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4, are here. And so is Iron Man! This week’s batch of quests will have you running tasks for Captain Jones and Tony Stark himself, all over the island. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing these quests.

I Am Iron Man

Stage 1 – Hey! Iron Man’s here! Talk to him – but be COOL about it, okay?

Stage 2 – Now that we have access to Tony’s tech, we should check it out

Stage 3 – Science says speed equals distance over time. Tony says trick shots are cool.

Stage 4 – The Rift Recalibrator signal should reach all the way to Doom’s castle. Let’s check

Stage 5 – This has to be powerful enough to take on Doom… Right?

Stage 6 – If Tony’s Repulsors can’t do the job, his Unibeam can.

Stage 1

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

The first part of this quest is easy to complete. All you need to do is find Iron Man. He can be found in an unmarked area of the map southwest of Doom Stradt, wandering around outside a small building. As soon as you talk to him, exhaust all dialog options, and Jones will tell you why Iron Man is a pivotal part of stopping Doom.

Stage 2

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

You’ll need to open a Stark chest for this quest. These can be found all throughout the map. But you can always find one in unmarked locations north of the Nitrodrome and south of Restored Reels. You can find another one west of The Raft, west of Mount Olympus, and southwest of Doom’s Courtyard. Look for the new gray hexagons when you drop in off the bus. After you open the chest, you’ll complete Stage 2 of the quest.

Stage 3

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

Here you’ll need to use Stark weapons and inflict a total of 500 damage. If you have a hard time finding his weapons, you can always purchase one from him for a few hundred golds or visit some of his unmarked locations mentioned above.

Or, about halfway through a game, you’ll see giant capsules descending from the sky. These are Iron Man’s too, and if you use the machine inside, you’ll be given both gloves and boots at the same time.

What’s nice about this quest is that you can damage hostile AI, and it’ll count toward completion.

So once you have one of his weapons, head over to the Marvel-themed areas with a boss and kill some of the minions, and you’ll complete Stage 3 in no time.

Stage 4

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

You must fly over Castle Doom using Iron Man’s Flight Kit to complete this part. His equipment spawns randomly, but you can increase your chances of finding the Flight Kit by looking in a Stark Chest—here it’s 50:50 if you’ll get the gloves or the boots, and it’s the boots you want. If you’re having a hard time finding a Stark chest, be sure to look at Stage 2 for directions on where you can obtain one.

Now that you have the Flight Kit, all you need to do is catch some air over Castle Doom, and you’ll be done with Stage 4. You’ll then hear a phone call between Jones and Hope talking about why they make such a good team.

Stage 5

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

This stage is fairly simple to complete. All you need to do is use Iron Man’s Combat Kit or War Machine’s Arsenal and destroy a total of 25 objects. War Machines Arsenal can commonly be found in Avenger’s chests, which can be found in Restored Reels or Rebel’s Roost, and are far faster for completing this. However, Iron Man’s gloves are a lot more destructive.

Stage 6

Screenshot: Epic / Kotaku

The final part of the I Am Iron Man quest will require you to have both Iron Man-themed items, boots and gloves. Since chests will only give you one or the other, the best way to ensure you get both is to find one of those capsules mentioned in Stage 3.

Once you do, you’ll need to catch some air with his Flight Kit, and while in the area, use the Unibeam against a vehicle and inflict a total of 180 damage.

No one needs to be in the car for you to complete this quest. So, if you find a parked car, feel free to blow it up. Once you inflict the required damage, Jones will call Hope again, and they’ll talk about how they’re getting ready to fight Emma.

Congratulations, you just completed another weekly story quest. Pretty soon, you’ll be taking on another boss and be one step closer to stopping Doom.