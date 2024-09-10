James Earl Jones, The Iconic Voice Of Darth Vader, Has Died

Earlier this morning, talented and beloved screen and stage actor James Earl Jones died in Dutchess County, NY. Jones was 93 years old.

James Earl Jones is probably most well known for providing the booming and intimidating voice of Darth Vader in the original Star Wars films. He also voiced the popular villain in Star Wars Rogue One, Rise of Skywalker, and the animated series Rebels.

Deadline confirmed the news with Jones’ agents on Monday.

While Jones’ work as Darth Vader could be scary and powerful, he also brought humanity to the villain. Jones also famously voiced Mufasa in the original Lion King and its live-action/CG hybrid remake. Both are examples of his impressive voice and ability to bring life to characters. Jones could make you fear Darth Vader or make you cry when an animated talking lion passed away in front of his son. And when it was time to remake The Lion King or create a new Star Wars movie featuring Darth Vader, you had to get Jones. His voice and acting were just that impossible to replace.

Beyond those famous roles, Jones also appeared in Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove in 1964. He also appeared in big hits like Coming to America, The Hunt for Red October, and Field of Dreams. He also provided one of the funniest moments in any Simpsons episode when he briefly voiced a murderous version of Maggie.

Jones, who was born in 1931 in Mississippi, is also one of the few actors to have pulled off the fabled EGOT (winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). Jones has won two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and three Tony Awards. In 2011 he was presented with an Honorary Academy Award for his career, completing his EGOT and putting him in rare company.

Jones’ most recent film role was in Coming 2 America in 2021, in which he reprised his role as King Jaffe Joffer. His final voice acting credit was in The Lion Guard, a 2015 Lion King animated spin-off series. As mentioned before, you can’t replace James Earl Jones.

