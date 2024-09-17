Jason Momoa Was ‘Really Mad And Yelling’ On Minecraft Movie Set According To YouTube Streamer Valkyrae

A Minecraft Movie revealed itself to the world earlier this month with actor Jason Momoa in a bubble gum leather jacket and a trailer that looked pretty bad. New gossip from the set of the movie also suggests there were some toxic moments lurking beneath the vibrant green screens.

Video game streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, who is one of a number of cameos in the adaptation of the hit crafting sim, was recently on a stream with Jason “JasonTheWeen” Nguyen (via PC Gamer) where she answered questions while eating hot wings in a low-budget recreation of Hot Ones. At one point Nguyen asked her what her worst encounter with a celebrity or content creator was. Hofstetter immediately brought up her time on the set of A Minecraft Movie.

“I would have to say Jason Momoa,” she said. “I just saw him, like, mistreat some of the crew and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense scene, and it was a very emotional scene, and maybe he was still in character, I don’t know, but I was kind of surprised by how he treated, like, some of the crew.”

Hofstetter said Momoa’s outburst came while a shot was being set up and characterized the moment as “just angry, really mad and yelling.” “So I was just, like, man, this is not a good work environment. Like, I would not be happy working under these conditions, so yeah, I would probably have to say that was probably the worst, like, celebrity thing I’ve seen.”

Momoa, whose earliest credits include Baywatch and Stargate: Atlantis, became a household name following his appearance as Khal Drogo in the first season of Game of Thrones. Since then he’s gone on to star as Aquaman in multiple DCU movies, the first Dune, and Fast X. Meanwhile, his co-star in Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, has praised working with Momoa. “He was so kind and considerate, and cared about me as a human being,” she said of their time on set together.