Legendary Director John Carpenter Is Here To Remind You That Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Rules

Somehow, October is right around the corner, which means 2024 is rapidly approaching its end. After the whirlwind of amazing releases that was 2023, some thought this year would be relatively slow on the game front, and yet game after good game keep dropping. That’s why it might come as a shock to you that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the incredible Metroidvania in Ubisoft’s beloved franchise, came out this January. Don’t worry, one person is here to remind you that The Lost Crown rocks: John Carpenter.

Most people know Carpenter as the legendary filmmaker behind movies like Halloween, Escape From New York, The Thing, They Live, and more. But Carpenter is also a huge gamer who has made his opinions on the medium known many times, including stating his love for Halo Infinite and “dedicating his life” to playing Destiny 2. Recently, Carpenter took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise The Lost Crown. In a post from September 22, Carpenter wrote that the Ubisoft title is, “a great game,” going on to say that its “old-school side scrolling adventure renews the promise of the old franchise. Highly recommended!”

PRINCE OF PERSIA:THE LOST CROWN is a great game. Old school side scrolling adventure renews the promise of the old franchise. Highly recommended! — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) September 23, 2024

And Carpenter is absolutely right! The Lost Crown remains one of this year’s most impressive releases, in large part because it recaptures the wonder of the Prince of Persia franchise, which has largely been left to die for more than a decade. And while Carpenter is right that The Lost Crown has an old-school feel to it, it also masterfully blends those vintage vibes with modern influences from more recent Metroidvanias.

The Lost Crown gives you a chance to explore a fascinating map full of challenging platforming levels that you unlock through the discovery of new skills over the course of your playthrough. That solid gameplay core combined with quality-of-life improvements such as a fantastic minimap/screenshot tool that helps with backtracking or a slew of accessibility settings make this one of the most welcoming yet still challenging Metroidvanias around. If it’s good enough for John Carpenter, it’s good enough for you.

