Lego Horizon Adventures Arrives Just 14 Days After The Newly Announced Remaster

During Sony’s latest State of Play, the company finally announced the release date for its family-friendly Lego remake of Horizon: Zero Dawn. It will arrive on November 14 which is just two weeks after the launch of Horizon Zero Dawn’s upcoming remaster.

Lego Horizon Adventures was first reported by Insider Gaming in May and then officially confirmed by Sony in June during Summer Game Fest’s kick-off event. The game is a colorful Lego retelling of 2017’s Horizon: Zero Dawn, and while the combo of post-apocalyptic open-world and Lego might seem random, the two brands have already worked together. Back in 2022, Lego released a very cool Tallneck set that came with a Lego minifig Aloy. And now Sony has confirmed that this bigger crossover between Lego and Horizon will launch in November.

LEGO Horizon Adventures – Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 Games

As announced during the company’s latest State of Play on Tuesday, Lego Horizon Adventures will land on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC on November 14. This is the first time since 1998 that Sony has published a game on a Nintendo platform. It’s a bit odd, but as the new trailer demonstrates, Lego Horizon Adventures is a colorful, family-friendly co-op action game that feels like a perfect fit for the Switch.

The most interesting thing to me is that this will be the second time this year that Sony has released a colorful and silly version of Horizon: Zero Dawn. One of the Astro Bot’s cameo levels is based on the franchise, too. Now we are getting a whole game built around the idea of “Horizon, but cuter.” And if you still need more Horizon: Zero Dawn in your life in 2024, Sony has you covered. It also announced during last night’s event that the previously leaked Horizon: Zero Dawn remaster is arriving on October 31 on PS5 and PC.

So you can replay the original game over the course of two weeks and when you are done, hop right into another (much cuter) remake of the original Horizon. Can you tell that Sony wants this to be a massive franchise?

Lego Horizon Adventures launches November 14 on PS5, Switch, and PC.

