Looks Like Sony Just Sneakily Confirmed Those PS5 Pro Leaks

Sony is beginning to ramp up celebrations for the upcoming 30th anniversary of the PlayStation brand. And new images posted by the company seem to include an icon of a console that looks a lot like the alleged leaked PS5 Pro design. Hmmm…

The original PlayStation console launched in Japan in December 1994, so technically the 30th anniversary isn’t for a few more months. But Sony isn’t waiting until December to start celebrating its big 3-O birthday. On September 5, the company posted some announcements and plans to kick off the anniversary celebration. But the most interesting bit of news wasn’t located in the blog post. Instead, eagle-eyed fans spotted what appears to be a new PlayStation console in the 30th anniversary banner.

Check it out below. The left image is from the blog post the right image is from Instagram.

Image: Sony / Kotaku

Both of these images include a PS5 console with three lines across it. This perfectly matches a report last month about the still-unconfirmed PS5 Pro, which claimed that the console would feature three black lines across its front and that Sony was planning to officially announce the powerful new product “in the coming weeks.”

The Verge reports that all PS5 games released after September 16 need to support the PS5 Pro, which seems to suggest it’s going to be announced soon.

So is this banner image Sony playfully teasing its most hardcore fans with the first confirmed acknowledgment of a PS5 Pro? That’s what it seems like on Instagram, with Sony posting the banner containing the Easter egg and adding “Your first look 👀” as a caption. It’s also possible this is a really big mistake, though considering how many people had to look at and approve these images and the fact that they have remained up for hours, I’m leaning toward this being a teaser and not a screw-up.

Now we just have to wait for Sony to actually, officially, for real, announce the PS5 Pro, which is rumored to be launching later this year.

