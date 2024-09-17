Massive Tokyo Game Show Steam Sale Slashes Prices On Capcom And Square Enix Titles

Next weekend, a number of big-name publishers will be attending Tokyo Game Show 2024. The annual event will showcase a host of previously announced and new games to fans. To give everybody a chance to enjoy some of the celebrations, several of the publishers making announcements at TGS are also holding sales on Steam. That includes Capcom and Square Enix, which means there’s never been a better time to grab as many games as you can from franchises like Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Final Fantasy, and more at a cheap price.

Capcom’s sale, which runs until September 29, is the perfect place to start if you’re a fan of action games. One game every fan should add to their cart is Devil May Cry 5, the most recent entry in the iconic action series that stands as perhaps the best game the genre has seen in years; it’s a whopping 60 percent off. If you prefer beating people up with fists rather than swords and guns, then don’t forget to grab Street Fighter 6, an incredibly beginner-friendly fighting game that hides a lot of depth underneath its accessible surface. Horror fans, meanwhile, will want to take advantage of all the Resident Evil discounts. While you might be drawn to 2023’s shiny new RE4 remake, I’d steer you towards 2019’s masterful RE2 remake instead, as the latter is a truly astounding modern reinvention, and reinterpretation, of an all-time classic. Beyond these obvious picks are some smaller gems, like gorgeous action-adventure title Okami and the ironically oft-forgotten action title Remember Me.

Image: Square Enix

The big headliner for the Square Enix sale, which runs until September 30, is obviously Final Fantasy. Nearly every entry in the long-running RPG series is available at a bargain during the Publisher’s TGS sale—with one glaring exception. The Pixel Remasters of Final Fantasy 1-6 aren’t discounted at all, which is a bummer considering how worth it it is to go back to every one of them, even the very first entry, today. But whether you love FF7 and haven’t played Remake or loved Remake and want to revisit the game that inspired it, you can still get a great deal. I’d strongly encourage you to grab Yoko Taro’s funny, confounding, and emotionally devastating title NieR: Automata as well, which is slashed by 60 percent. Yet some of the best gems to pick up in the Square Enix sale are the weird B-tier games the company has been putting out in recent years that never quite got the attention Final Fantasy does. I’m talking about games like RPG/farming-sim Harvestella and strategy title The DioField Chronicle.

Here a a bigger list of titles worth adding to your cart during the TGS sales:

Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition – $US12.49 (was $US49.99)

$US12.49 (was $US49.99) Resident Evil 4 (2023) – $US29.99 (was $US39.99)

$US29.99 (was $US39.99) Street Fighter 6 – $US29.99 (was $US59.99)

$US29.99 (was $US59.99) Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil – $US9.89 (was $US29.99)

$US9.89 (was $US29.99) Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Bundle – $US15.98 (was $US39.98)

$US15.98 (was $US39.98) Okami HD – $US9.99 (was $US19.99)

$US9.99 (was $US19.99) Remember Me – $US5.99 (was $US29.99)

$US5.99 (was $US29.99) Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $US4.79 (was $US29.99)

$US4.79 (was $US29.99) Exoprimal – $US19.79 (was $US59.99)

$US19.79 (was $US59.99) Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective – $US19.79 (was $US29.99)

$US19.79 (was $US29.99) DuckTales Remastered – $US3.74 (was $US14.99)

$US3.74 (was $US14.99) NieR:Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition – $US15.99 (was $US39.99)

$US15.99 (was $US39.99) NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 – $US23.99 (was $US59.99)

$US23.99 (was $US59.99) Final Fantasy VII – $US4.79 (was $US11.99)

$US4.79 (was $US11.99) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – $US34.99 (was $US69.99)

$US34.99 (was $US69.99) Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – $US19.99 (was $US39.99)

$US19.99 (was $US39.99) Star Ocean: The Second Story R – $US34.99 (was $US49.99)

$US34.99 (was $US49.99) Live A Live – $US19.99 (was $US49.99)

$US19.99 (was $US49.99) Harvestella – $US29.99 (was $US59.99)

$US29.99 (was $US59.99) NEO: The World Ends With You – $US23.99 (was $US59.99)

$US23.99 (was $US59.99) The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story – $US19.99 (was $US49.99)

$US19.99 (was $US49.99) The DioField Chronicle – $US23.99 (was $US59.99)

Even with all these recommendations for games to get during the Capcom and Square Enix TGS sales, you’re still likely to find dozens more deals worth your money. If somehow you own all these games or they just don’t strike your fancy, I promise, there is something for you in this sale.

