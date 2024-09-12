Mika And The Witch’s Mountain Is Teeny Right Now, But Plans To Grow

If you’re a fan of bright and colorful cozy games with charming protagonists and cute mechanics, you may have stumbled upon Mika and the Witch’s Mountain. This adorable and vibrant title provides everything above in buckets, and it manages to offer up an enjoyable platformer-meets-Kiki’s Delivery Service hybrid in the process.

If you’re wondering how long it takes to beat this delightful delivery romp, spoiler alert: Not very long. However, it should be noted that Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is currently in early access, and has a lot of additional free content planned, as developer Chibig continues to work on it, so that’s almost certain to change (at least somewhat) over time. For now, though, what you can expect from the game.

How long is Mika and the Witch’s Mountain?

If your goal is to simply see the credits roll in Mika and the Witch’s Mountain in its early access form, without tracking down collectibles or completing optional deliveries, it’s likely to take you a brisk three to four hours.

Doing everything currently available in the game won’t add a huge amount of time, either, as the optional content in Mika and the Witch’s Mountain is currently somewhat limited. Those aforementioned collectibles and optional deliveries will only add an extra hour or two for most.

What’s on the way for Mika and the Witch’s Mountain?

Screenshot: Chibig / Kotaku

Developer Chibig has plans for a lot more content over the coming months, so it’s clear the team is planning to beef things up in the long term. In 2024, Chibig has at least two free updates planned, and there’s likely to be even more well beyond that.

An October update will include two new mini-games: Churro Express, and Kitties, which will task Mika with delivering churros and rescuing some kittens, respectively. Although hopefully not at the same time. Imagine the mess in the fur. Completing these will grant in-game rewards, so it should provide a good reason to dive back in.

Meanwhile, a December update will include a fishing mini-game and the introduction of dungeons for Mika to explore. There’s not a lot of information about these available at this time, but they sound like exciting additions to the game that should increase playtime by a reasonable amount.

As of right now, however, there’s not a lot of meat on the bones of this cutesy platforming adventure, but it’s clear there’s plenty to come. In the meantime, if you’re just looking for a quick dopamine hit, Mika and the Witch’s Mountain might be just what you need.

