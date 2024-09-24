Monster Hunter Wilds Releasing In February 2025

During today’s Sony State of Play, Capcom released a new trailer for the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds and confirmed that the highly anticipated game will arrive on February 28, 2025.

Here’s the new trailer, showcasing various environments, monsters, and talking bipedal humanoid cats. (That’s just part of the franchise, okay? It’s not weird at all.)

Monster Hunter Wilds – Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games

First announced back in December 2023 during the Game Awards, Monster Hunter Wilds is the big new sequel to 2018’s Monster Hunter World. That previous game went on to become Capcom’s best-selling video game of all time. So there are a lot of people excited to get their hands on this next mainline installment in the monster-killing franchise. And luckily, the wait is almost over. Capcom confirmed today that Monster Hunter Wilds is releasing on February 28, 2025.

In the game’s fourth trailer at State Of Play, Cacpom revealed Monster Hunter Wilds’ “flagship monster,” the Arkveld. Here’s what Capcom had to say about this new monster in a PlayStation Blog post:

A Hunter on a Seikret and Olivia, a member of the Research Commission stand face-to-face with a mysterious new threat that lies at the center of the story, Arkveld. [It’s a] monster from a long extinct species, shrouded in mystery. It bears uniquely shaped, chain-like wings.

Pre-orders for Monster Hunter Wilds go live today. Players who pre-order will get access to the “Guild Knight Set” and the Talisman “Hope Charm.” Capcom also says that anyone who pre-orders the downloadable version from the PlayStation Store will receive a Monster Hunter Wilds digital art book. This is apparently a PlayStation store exclusive and will function as a separate app on your PS5. Sounds a bit clunky, but hey, art is nice to look at.

Monster Hunter Wilds arrives February 28, 2025 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.