Netflix Teases Another Cyberpunk 2077 Anime Following Runaway Success Of Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was a shockingly good anime spin-off that proved not all video game transmedia projects are destined for mediocrity. So maybe it’s not surprising that Netflix and Cyberpunk 2077 maker CD Projekt Red are back to tease a new collaboration that will let fans return to Night City for another neon-fueled adventure.

Earlier today, the streaming platform’s social media account posted a short, cryptic teaser that simply showed the Netflix, CDPR, and Cyberpunk logos followed by the words “return to Night City.” This was enough to get people hyped, even though there’s no clear evidence of what the thing actually is. Presumably it’s an animated show, and because there was no nod to Edgerunners, it’s seemingly a new spin-off. Beyond that, however, it’s anyone guess what new tales are being written in the popular sci-fi dystopia.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was the first stab at that and it was a good one. Released on Netflix in 2022, it told the story of a new cast of characters and helped deepen Cyberpunk 2077’s world-building just in time to facilitate a 2023 victory lap with its excellent Phantom Liberty expansion. But CDPR said at the time that there wouldn’t be a second season for the 10 episode mini-series, so it seems like a good bet that this new show will offer a different angle into the game’s nightmarish metropolis.

Despite Cyberpunk 2077’s rough launch in 2020, it’s clear the game has grown into a major second pillar for the Polish studio once known exclusively for its Witcher games. While CDPR is currently working primarily on The Witcher 4, the company has already confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting a sequel farther down the line. Whether that arrives on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S or it ends up being a PS6 game remains to be seen.

For now, anyone who needs more Cyberpunk in their life can always look forward to the new tabletop game that’s in the works. It looks gorgeous even if it’s not slated to launch until the end of 2025.