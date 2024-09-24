New PC Mod Removes God of War Ragnarok’s PSN Requirement

God of War Ragnarok recently arrived on PC after getting rave reviews on PS4 and PS5 back in 2022. But controversially, you need to log in to the PlayStation Network with a free account to play the single-player-only action game on Steam. Well, unless you use a recently released mod to get around this requirement.

God of War Ragnarok, the big-budget sequel to 2018’s God of War reboot, once again sees Kratos and his son getting involved in Norse mythology hijinks while killing lots of enemies and solving plenty of puzzles. It launched on PC via a Steam release on September 19, and as we reported last week, players aren’t happy about how the single-player-only sequel requires a PSN login, something you might not have (or want) if you are a PC-only player. So someone went and removed that requirement via a simple and free mod.

As spotted by PC Gamer, a new mod on NexusMods called “NoPSSDK” adds two .dll files to your God of War Ragnarok folder that essentially tricks the game into thinking you are offline. It also disables the account linking requirement and PSN overlay, too. Some players who have tried the mod reported that it didn’t work until they blocked Ragnarok using their firewall, but the mod has since been updated and shouldn’t require that step anymore.

“NoPSSDK” is a fairly basic mod, but it’s popular. Over 1,800 downloads prove that many people out there don’t want to mess with Sony’s absurd PSN login requirements just to play a single-player action game. And it is absurd.

This isn’t like Helldivers 2, where the game is online only and ties into PSN via crossplay. Requiring the PSN login for that game was annoying, but understandable. The same is true with Ghost of Tsushima’s PC port, which only required a PSN login when playing the samurai sim’s multiplayer mode. Annoying, but makes sense. However, in this case, Sony is asking PC players who already have a Steam account to create a separate account on a different video game service just so they can play by themselves. That’s silly. And I expect players will continue to mod these odd single-player PSN requirements out of any future PS5 and PS4 ports that arrive on Steam.

