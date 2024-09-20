New Silent Hill 2 Remake Trailer Confirms No Xbox Version Until 2025

A new trailer for the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake quietly confirmed that the horror game will be a PS5 console exclusive for at least a year. So if you were planning to buy this game on Xbox (or maybe a theoretical Switch 2), you’ll have to wait until 2025.

In 2022, Konami revealed that Bloober Team was working on a full remake of the beloved horror game Silent Hill 2. The original was released on PS2 back in 2021 and is often cited as one of the best scary games ever made. And at first, a lot of people weren’t happy about the remake. Bloober Team has a spotty track record, Konami’s handling of the Silent Hill franchise has been awful, and early videos and screenshots didn’t look great. Yet over the last few months, as we’ve seen and learned more about the remake, hype has been building. But if you were expecting a surprise Xbox announcement for Silent Hill 2, well, I’ve got bad news.

In a new trailer touting all the PS5 features the Silent Hill 2 remake will use, including haptic feedback and 3D audio, a message at the very end confirms what I think most people assumed already: the Silent Hill 2 remake is console-exclusive to PS5 until October 2025.

PlayStation / Konami

Now it’s important to keep in mind that Silent Hill 2 is still launching on PC on October 8 alongside PS5. But this trailer’s small text confirms that we won’t see any other ports of the remake for at least a year. So you won’t be exploring the haunted town of Silent Hill and avoiding Pyramid Head on Xbox until at least next Halloween.

Silent Hill 2 arrives on PS5 and PC on October 8. If you spend an extra $US10 on the “Digital Deluxe Edition,” you can start playing on October 5. But don’t pay publisher ransom fees, okay?

