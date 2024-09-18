New Simpsons Halloween Short Will Team Up Sideshow Bob With Disney Villains

The latest Disney+ Simpsons short will see Sideshow Bob team up with iconic Disney villains to discover the “true” meaning of Halloween.

Since 2021, Disney and the team behind The Simpsons have produced multiple animated shorts for Disney+. Most of these shorts mix the Simpsons family with Disney-owned characters like Goofy, Darth Vader, or Loki. And while the long-running animated series might not be as good as it was back in the day, many of these shorts have been fun, bite-sized reminders of how funny The Simpsons can still be all these years later. And the latest announced short sounds perfect for the Halloween season.

He sees you when you’re sleeping, h̶e̶ ̶k̶n̶o̶w̶s̶ ̶w̶h̶e̶n̶ ̶y̶o̶u̶’̶r̶e̶ ̶a̶w̶a̶k̶e̶ he’s flying on a rake. Sideshow Bob’s coming to town in “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, an all-new short from #TheSimpsons, streaming October 11 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/wA4PMjDYX2 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 18, 2024

On September 18, Disney announced “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” the next Simpsons short. The Halloween-themed short will star Kelsey Grammer as Sideshow Bob, a man who has been trying to kill Bart for decades. According to a press release, Bob will team up with Disney villains in the short which is set to arrive exclusively on Disney+ on October 11.

Here’s the full description of the short, courtesy of a press release about Disney and Hulu’s Halloween content in 2024:

Sideshow Bob teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney+ to share the true meaning for the Halloween season. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, this short from The Simpsons is simply to die for.

This is the first directly Halloween-themed Simpsons Disney+ short. Past shorts have been focused on Christmas, Marvel characters, Star Wars, or that one about Lisa hanging out with Billie Eilish. Personally, I’ve enjoyed many of the shorts, but I’m very excited for a spooky-season Simspons short featuring Sideshow Bob and Disney villains. As a big fan of all things Halloween and The Simpsons, this sounds like the perfect way to celebrate the best time of the year.

