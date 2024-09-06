New Super Mario Wonder Switch OLED Bundle Reportedly On The Way

While fans wait desperately for news of the Switch 2 reveal, a new Nintendo Switch bundle is apparently coming soon in the meantime. A Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch OLED bundle is seemingly coming ahead of this holiday season.

That’s according to leaker billbil-kun over at Dealabs who frequently shares reliable information on upcoming gaming products. The new “Switch OLED + Super Mario Bros. Wonder” pack will feature a download code for the game, three months of Switch Online, and the white version of the console with the corresponding Joy-Con and dock.

The price of all of this will reportedly be €350 (roughly $US388) with a possible release date before mid-October. Since there’s no special edition console or Joy-Con accompanying the bundle, it seems likely aimed at a possible Black Friday deal. In the past, Nintendo has bundled Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Smash Bros. Ultimate, other games with consoles at the existing price, making the game essentially free if you pick up the system.

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE🚨

Some “industry insiders” are hyping for a Switch successor announcement this month, But hey

Here is smth that Nintendo will really announce, a new Switch OLED bundle featuring, Super Mario Bros. Wonder All our exclusive details

👇https://t.co/DjaE1GOJ6J — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) September 6, 2024

It highlights the tricky position Nintendo is in this fall as it seemingly moves closer to revealing a Switch 2 while also promising to still continue selling millions of the existing Switch models. Special edition consoles have been one way to help get people to buy additional ones. Bundles, meanwhile, might be aimed at anyone who doesn’t want to wait for the next model, whenever it arrives.

The current speculation is that a Switch 2 could be here as soon as March or April 2025, though with plans always shifting there’s always a chance it might slip to the second half of the year. One thing that will hopefully smooth over the transition between the consoles are reports of backwards compatibility. Much easier to pick up a new Switch this holiday season if all your games won’t get left behind whenever the Switch 2 comes out.