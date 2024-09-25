Nintendo’s New Museum Has Some Awesome Merch

Nintendo’s long-awaited museum finally opens to the public soon. The place is filled with decades of Nintendo history, ranging from when the newly founded company made playing cards in the late 1800s all the way up to its current smash hit console, the Switch. But perhaps the best part of this museum is actually its gift shop, which is filled with some of the coolest Nintendo merch I’ve seen in a long time.

On October 2, after being announced in 2022, the official Nintendo Museum opens. Good luck getting in, though, as tickets are sold out for the next two months. However, what I’m really excited about isn’t walking through the publisher’s long history of Mario, Zelda, and Metroid games; instead, I want to go on a shopping spree in the museum’s gift shop. GameWatch posted a plethora of photos of the place online and it’s wild to look through. The shop includes shirts, mugs, pens, and other items based on every Nintendo console. Yes, even the Virtual Boy!

Did you ever think to yourself, “What I really need is a coffee mug featuring the colors and logo of Nintnedo’s failed 3D handheld console, the Virtual Boy”? Well, you live an odd life, but lucky you, Nintendo can make your (oddly specific) dreams come true. There are also Wii U items, too. Perhaps the coolest things I spotted are giant pillows based on different Nintendo controllers. Finally, I can sleep on a massive and fluffy N64 gamepad. I hope some (or most) of this stuff finds its way over to the Nintendo Store in NYC because I am terrified of what scalpers are going to charge for an SNES ballcap.

Here are some of the coolest things we spotted in the shop, but do also check out GameWatch for even more photos of everything in the store, including prices on many of these items and more close-up shots of tinier merchandise.

