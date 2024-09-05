One Of 2024’s Best Games Is Coming To Your Phone This Month

Balatro, one of the best games released this year, is finally making the leap to mobile devices. The popular poker roguelike will be available on Android and iOS devices on September 26.

Released in February on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Switch (then temporarily unreleased on Switch), Balatro is a hard-to-put-down solo deckbuilder that uses poker rules, cards, and hands as the foundation for a strange but irresistible roguelike all about racking up as many points as you can. In about a month it sold a million copies. And now, it’s probably going to sell a ton more as it makes the leap to phones and tablets.

On September 5, developer Localthunk and publisher PlayStack announced that Balatro’s previously announced mobile port was set to arrive on September 26. The mobile port will cost $US10 and will be available on iOS and Android devices. Balatro will also launch on Apple Arcade, too.

PlayStack

Personally, I’m both excited and nervous about this news. I’m excited because, hot damn, one of 2024’s best games will now be available to play on my phone whenever I’m feeling bored. That’s great! I’m also nervous because, oh no, one of 2024’s best games will now be available to play on my phone whenever I’m feeling bored. Currently, I’m able to control my Balatro urges because it’s only on my Xbox and my PC and I’m not always near those things, or I’m working and can’t open up Balatro on my monitor.

However, later this month, that all changes. Soon I’ll be able to pull out my phone at any time I want and just play Balatro. Oh no. There goes all my productivity. Well, at least I’ll have Balatro. That’s all you really need…

.