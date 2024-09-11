One Of Pokémon’s Best Merch Lines Just Hit Gen 6 In Style

One of my favorite things The Pokémon Company has done is aim to create at least some merch for every pocket monster. With over 1000 Pokémon, it’s unreasonable to expect each of them to get the same amount of attention as Pikachu, Eevee, and other marketable mascots. But merch lines like the Original Stitch collaboration (RIP) and the Sitting Cuties plush line are giving everyone a chance to own some cute, affordable, official representation of their favorite Pokémon. Now, The Pokémon Company is releasing the Generation VI Sitting Cuties plushies, so if your favorite ‘mon is from the Kalos region in Pokémon X and Y, your chance to grab a plush for them has finally arrived.

The new Kalos plushies cover Pokémon #650 to #721. That’s Chespin to Volcanion. However, the latest Sitting Cuties additions include a lot more plushies, with every variation of Vivillon and Furfrou in the mix as well. Vivillon is a butterfly with wing patterns that differed depending on where the player was geographically when it evolved, while Furfrou could take on one of ten different appearances if you trimmed its hair. The Pokémon Center made plushies for all of these, on top of every other Pokémon that debuted in X and Y. Surprisingly, it didn’t go a step further and make plushies of the Mega Evolutions that were introduced in Gen VI, but the standard forms of all those Pokémon have been represented with a Sitting Cutie plush.

As the name implies, the Sitting Cuties line is meant to sit comfortably on a desk. While some Pokémon designs aren’t usually meant to sit, The Pokémon Company has found a way to make it work for most of them. Others just kinda lay there. The full line is available now on the UK Pokémon Center store, with the US store expected to have listings in the near future.Here are a few of the coolest Sitting Cuties in the collection:

Chespin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Delphox

Froakie

Greninja

Dedenne

Klefki

Furfrou

Vivillon



Flabébé

Aegislash

Xerneas

Yveltal

