Our Staff Has Wildly Differing Opinions On The PS5 Pro — Here’s Why

To be able to afford something means more than just having the money that it costs. It also means having the requisite desire and perceived need to convince yourself its cost is commensurate with its value. When I say I can’t afford to take a $US40 Uber home from the office but then spend $US60 on Uber Eats when I get home, what I’m saying is I find being cooked for to be more valuable than being chauffeured. (Especially as I live in a city with both the best food and the best public transportation system in the country—no matter how badly we New Yorkers talk about the latter.)

Likewise, when Kotaku staff writer Zack Zwiezen claims $US700 for a PS5 Pro is a “fair trade,” yet our senior editor Alyssa Mercante writes, “I can’t justify spending more on a video game console than I do during a quarterly Botox session,” what they’re telling us is which experiences they value enough to pay a premium for.

My version of Alyssa’s Botox argument is that for the cost of a PS5 that’s only slightly more advanced than the one I already own, I could just as easily buy two or three sick RRL pieces for the fall, my favorite season for dressing. So, that’ll probably be my next big purchase, not the PS5 Pro.

But maybe you’re still on the fence. If you are, read on to get Zack and Alyssa’s diverging thoughts in full, as well as the internet’s reaction to Sony’s announcement, side-by-side comparisons between games on the PS5 and PS5 Pro, and information about when you’ll be able to pre-order one if you care about graphics more than Botox or fashion.

The PS5 Pro Can’t Convince Me To Care About Tiny Graphical Upgrades

Image: Sony / Kotaku / bowie15 (Getty Images)

Today, Sony officially unveiled the PS5 Pro, a mid-gen refresh of the 2020 PS5 console that boasts some new bells and whistles and a $US700 price tag. During the 9-minute-long technical presentation, system architect Mark Cerny showed us all the new features, from advanced ray tracing to an upgraded GPU, and the upcoming console’s ability to hit higher frame rates at high resolutions. Some gamers are ecstatic that the PS5 Pro (which costs more than any other game console ever has) can produce beautiful graphics at the highly sought after 60fps, but I couldn’t care less. — Alyssa Mercante

Read More

I’m Planning To Buy A PS5 Pro And I’m Excited

Image: Kotaku / Sony / 4×6 (Getty Images)

I’m excited to get a more powerful PlayStation 5 later this year. I’ve set aside the money for it and I’m ready to buy it when pre-orders go live later this month. And weirdly, admitting this online will likely lead to people yelling at me. — Zack Zwiezen

Read More

All Of The Drama Around The $US700 PS5 Pro, Explained

Image: Sony / Kotaku

The PS5 Pro has been rumored for over a year now and turned out to be exactly what most people expected: a similar-looking machine that runs games with incrementally better graphics and performance. The only thing people weren’t expecting was the $US700 price tag, and the sticker shock has turned some pretty straightforward discussions about the trade-offs of upgrading into a weirdly heated proxy fight over seemingly unrelated issues. — Ethan Gach

Read More

Photo: Mensent Photography / Sony / Kotaku (Getty Images)

The long wait is over: we now know what the PS5 Pro looks like, what it does, and what it will cost. So far it’s not going over too well. — Ethan Gach

Read More

13 Games Guaranteed To Look Better On PS5 Pro At Launch

Image: Square Enix

The PS5 Pro boasts more powerful components and a new AI-upscaling method for better visuals, but games will needed to be updated in order to take advantage of all the bells and whistles on the pricey new hardware. So far, Sony has confirmed at least 13 games that will feature better resolutions, frame rates, or other improvements when the PS5 Pro launches on November 7. — Ethan Gach

Read More

Here’s Some Comparisons Between Games Running On PS5 And PS5 Pro

Screenshot: PlayStation / Kotaku

If you haven’t heard, Sony announced the PlayStation 5 Pro today, September 10, and that sucker is $US700. That’s before you buy a disc drive and a vertical stand, which will run you another $US110. The company is asking for nearly a grand to get the full experience, all in the name of a technical leap forward. But how noticeable is the PS5 Pro’s increased power, really? Is it worth the extra $US200? Is it worth buying a new system if you own the original? — Kenneth Shepard

Read More

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

On September 10, Sony officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 Pro. The console is planned to be the company’s most powerful PlayStation and will provide players with higher frame rates and better-looking visuals in PS5 and PS4 games. — Zack Zwiezen

Read More