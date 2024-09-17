Overwatch 2 Celebrates World Of Warcraft With New Crossover Event

Overwatch 2’s collaborations have spanned external sources like anime, multimedia franchises, and K-pop groups, but Blizzard is once again going back to its own treasure trove for the game’s next set of themed skins. The studio already did a Diablo crossover last year, and this time Overwatch 2 is celebrating World of Warcraft’s 20th anniversary with four skins based on characters from the long-running fantasy MMO.

Widowmaker, Reinhardt, Zenyatta, and Torbjörn each got new skins as part of the anniversary event, which lasts from today, September 17, to September 30. Widowmaker’s is based on antagonist Sylvanas Windrunner, who was an original inspiration for the sniper during Overwatch’s early development. While she’s shown with a bow similar to the one wielded by the Warcraft character in the new highlight intro released as part of the event, she still wields a rifle during regular gameplay. The bow also goes away if you use the highlight intro with any skin other than the Sylvanas one. Reinhardt, meanwhile, dons blue armor in tribute to the Lich King, the undead villain of the Wrath of the Lich King expansion. Zenyatta has one of the more surprising skins, as he takes on the visage of the orc Thrall instead of anything that would be more immediately compatible with his synthetic monk aesthetic. Props to Blizzard for thinking outside the box on that one. Lastly, Torbjörn takes on the diamond form of King Magni Bronzebeard.

If you’re a Warcraft diehard, the skins are pretty great, but like those in previous Overwatch 2 collaboration events, they are expensive. The bundles are purchased with in-game currency, which is obtainable through the battle pass. However, you’ll most likely have to use some real money to reach the necessary amount, as the battle pass doesn’t give you enough coins to purchase any of the bundles:

Warcraft Mega Bundle: 5700

Sylvanas Widowmaker 2600

Lich King Reinhardt 2600

Thrall Zenyatta 2500

Diamond Magni Torbjörn 2400

If you’re just interested in the skins themselves and not the other cosmetics, you can buy them for slightly cheaper through the Heroes menu. You can click through to see more of each skin.

Diamond Magni Torbjörn

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Thrall Zenyatta

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Sylvanas Widowmaker

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Lich King Reinhardt

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

The gang’s all here

Image: Blizzard Entertainment