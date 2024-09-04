People Are Rushing To Sell Concord For Way Too Much Now That It’s Shutting Down

Concord, Sony’s latest live-service game, flopped and is now shutting down later this week. As a result, it seems some people think that their physical copy of Concord on PS5 might suddenly be worth a pretty penny and are trying to flip the game on eBay.

On September 3, Sony and Firewalk Studios announced the surprising news that the recently released sci-fi shooter Concord was not long for this world and would be shut down on September 6. That means Concord only lasted 14 days. People are getting refunds for the game, which cost $US40, and Firewalk hinted at the possibility that the game could return after some changes. In the meantime, a ton of people who bought a physical copy of Concord are trying to sell the soon-to-be-dead game on eBay for well over the original $US40 price tag.

I first spotted a few copies of Concord selling for around $US90 after checking out eBay a few hours after the announcement that the game was shutting down. And since then, each time I check eBay I find more people trying to sell a piece of video game history.

Currently, there are around 40 or so different people trying to sell PS5 copies of Concord on the online auction site. While some sellers are asking for no more than $US80, others are wanting much more. A few people are trying to sell Concord for over $US150. Some are even asking for more than that. One wild individual is asking for $US25,000. Good luck with that, buddy.

This is a good time to remind you that just because people are asking a lot for something on eBay doesn’t mean they are actually getting that money.

There’s no doubt in my mind that a physical copy of Concord will be considered a collectible and that in the future it will be worth some amount of money. But I’m fairly positive that a lot of these sellers are overestimating just how valuable a physical copy of a failed game will be in the hopes someone sends them $US200 for Concord. I…uh…wouldn’t do that.

