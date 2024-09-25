Persona-Style Fantasy RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio Seemingly Getting Free Demo Ahead Of Launch

Metaphor: ReFantazio is just a couple weeks away, and it looks like a free demo for the massive fantasy RPG could be hitting PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC today. The Persona-like riff on medieval politics and magic-infused friendships has been oozing style for months, and will hopefully scratch that itch Persona 6 fans have been harboring for years.

A description for the demo leaked on the Hong Kong on the Xbox store earlier today, describing a prologue for Metaphor: ReFantazio that would show players its opening, and carry over their demo progress to the full game. It seems like the free demo will go live on each of the platforms later today.

ATLUS Metaphor ReFantazio is getting 60GB Demo “You can play the early part of the game in this trial version. Save data can be carried over to the product version” pic.twitter.com/jV1Bc7a9Uh — HazzadorGamin, Dragon of Dojima (@HazzadorGamin) September 25, 2024

Metaphor: ReFantazio comes out in full on October 11, and will mark Atlus’ first big new RPG since 2021’s Shin Megami Tensei V. Unlike that game, however, this will be taking full advantage of the higher-powered current-gen consoles. And while it’s being developed by veteran members of the Persona and SMT teams, it’s also a completely new franchise with the freedom to experiment in different ways.

While Metaphor: ReFantazio borrows lots of familiar systems from Persona—like the calendar system, relationship meters, and character abilities that function a lot like Persona powers—it also introduces a bunch of novel combat mechanics, as well what seems like a more exploration-based campaign. I played it at Summer Game Fest and had a great time with the combat. Kotaku staffer Kenneth Shephard played it in more in-depth more recently and also came away with a positive impression.

One of the other big distinguishing factors for Metaphor: ReFantazio is that it takes place in a fantasy setting rather than modern day urban Japan. As a result, the game seems to be trying to tackle more broad and complex themes about society and politics without actually coming out and saying it’s about those things. We’ll find out how well that works out next month.

