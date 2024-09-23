PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection Prices Have Started To Leak

Pre-orders for the limited-edition PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection don’t start going live until later this week, but in the meantime we’re already starting to get a better idea of how much some of the consoles and accessories will cost thanks to a new leak. The prices don’t seem that bad so far.

Trusted industry leaker billbil-kun at Dealabs, who has a history of sharing PlayStation product info ahead of schedule, reported the apparent prices of two of the anniversary PS5 collection pieces over the weekend. The PS1-style makeover of the all-digital PS5 slim model will seemingly cost $US500 (it’s normally $US450), while just the PS1-style DualSense controller alone will cost $US80 (it’s normally $US75 following a recent price hike).

That’s not terrible for the PS5 slim bundle. While the all-digital PS5 started at $US400 when it launched back in 2020, Sony raised the price of the slim model to $US450 when it was released last year. So what is that extra $US50 getting you? In addition to the PS1-themed console, the bundle also comes with the matching DualSense, a PlayStation controller-style cable connector, PlayStation shape cable ties, a limited-edition poster, and a 30th anniversary sticker and paper clip (yes, there’s really a paper clip shaped like a PlayStation logo in the bundle).

The PS1-style DualSense controller, meanwhile, is the same price as the recent limited-edition Astro Bot and Concord (RIP) controllers. Only $US5 more for the classic look seems like a good deal. We’ll see if the rest of the stuff in the collection feels as competitively priced. The PS5 Pro, which is already asking a lot at $US700, seems likely to be at least $US750-$US800 for the anniversary version, not even including a proper vertical stand or disc drive. I’m also curious to see how much the special edition PS Portal is.

We’ll no doubt get a better idea later this week ahead of pre-orders going live on September 26. Whether anyone is actually able to get what they want once that online rush kicks off is another question entirely. The PS5 Pro bundle is limited to less than 13,000 units. I’m sure they’ll all be resold on eBay.