PlayStation Sale Discounts A Ton Of 2024’s Biggest Games

It seems PlayStation is holding some huge sale just about every month at this point. We already had one big round of deals a couple of weeks ago and here we are with even more! That’s right, PlayStation’s Big Games Big Deals sale began on September 25 and offers up some incredible deals on some of the best games around until October 9. With so much to choose from, let’s run through which sales you should take advantage of first.

Keeping this current, you can grab Dragon’s Dogma 2 at a discounted price of just under $US40 right now (down from the usual $US70). Capcom’s wildly impressive action RPG released back in March so you might have already forgotten about it, but the game holds up. Over a decade after the original Dragon’s Dogma first released, this sequel is better in every conceivable way. Honestly, more than a direct sequel, it feels like a more fully realized version of what the developers of the original game had intended. This game isn’t for the faint of heart however, as it is filled with intentional friction. I think that friction is part of what makes Dragon’s Dogma 2 so special, as it makes the world feel even more alive and believable, but many won’t be happy with things like the lack of fast travel or the in-game plague that can kill party members. Yet if you can get on board with all these little details, you’ll find one of the most unique and rewarding fantasy RPGs of the past decade.

Speaking of huge RPGs released in 2024, this is also a perfect time to grab Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth for cheap. The second part of Square Enix’s Remake Trilogy goes open-world and offers a myriad of side activities to enjoy while also unraveling the main plot. If you’ve already played Remake then just pick up Rebirth, while you newcomers out there can pick up both as a bundle for $US66.99.

Beyond the recent big RPGs there are a ton of deals on games new and old, big and small. Here are some of the best sales to keep an eye out for:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $US12.49 (was $US49.99)

Persona 3 Reload – $US41.99 (was $US69.99)

Final Fantasy VII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack – $US66.99 (was $US99.99)

Dragon's Dogma 2 – $US39.89 (was $US69.99)

Bloodborne – $US9.99 (was $US19.99)

Street Fighter 6 – $US29.99 (was $US59.99)

Horizon Forbidden West – $US29.99 (was $US49.99)

NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition- $US15.99 (was $US39.99)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 +2.5 ReMIX – $US19.99 (was $US49.99)

Nobody Wants to Die – $US18.74 (was $US24.99)

Octopath Traveller II – $US35.99 (was $US59.99)

Indika – $US17.49 (was $US24.99)

Signalis – $US13.99 (was $US19.99)

Burnout Paradise Remastered – $US4.99 (was $US19.99)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – $US14.99 (was $US59.99)

AI: The Somnium Files – $US7.99 (was $US39.99)

Alan Wake Remastered – $US9.89 (was $US29.99)

If none of these particular games strike your fancy, then don’t worry the sale has literally thousands of deals to choose from. You’ll be able to find something you like.

