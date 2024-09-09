PSA: The Bloodborne DLC Soundtrack Is Now Available On Spotify

Nobody expected Bloodborne-related news to drop over the weekend, but that is exactly what happened. Before you get too excited, no, the beloved PS4 soulslike from developer FromSoftware released way back in 2015 isn’t getting that long-awaited remaster or PC port. The news is much smaller than that, in fact: The soundtrack for the game’s DLC, The Old Hunters, is now available to stream on Spotify.

Fans first noticed the sudden appearance of the soundtrack on Sunday, September 8 and, as is par for the course with any news related to the game, quickly became extremely excited. The soundtrack itself consists of five tracks, one for each of the expansion’s bosses. In total the soundtrack is less than thirty minutes, but each track is an incredible accomplishment on the part of composers Nobuyoshi Suzuki, Tsukasa Saitoh, and Yuka Kitamura.

bloodborne dlc on spotify i think i might cry i prayed for times like this pic.twitter.com/fo3yQzHAyK — mep⚜️gwynevere (@assborne) September 8, 2024

Like I said, the complete soundtrack isn’t very long, but if you could only listen to one track from the album I would highly recommend Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower, which accompanies one of the most climactic moments in the DLC. The surprise release of The Old Hunters soundtrack could be related to the PlayStation 30th anniversary celebrations, which the company noted in an official blog post would include the release of game soundtracks on Spotify.

September has already been a great month for Bloodborne fans as we’ve gotten not one but two tiny acknowledgments of the game from Sony. In addition to The Old Hunters soundtrack becoming available for streaming, the cameo-filled Astro Bot has a Bloodborne nod of its own. Throughout the newly released PS5 platformer, you’ll collect robots modeled after iconic PlayStation characters, and that includes one cute bot that bears a striking resemblance to Bloodborne’s Hunter. Of course, none of this is a remaster, remake, or PC port of the game, but Bloodborne fans will take what we can get at this point.

.