Rellana’s Armor Lets You Dress As One Of Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Coolest Bosses

Shadow of the Erdtree added a fresh set of armor, Rellana’s Armor Set. This unique armor can only be obtained by defeating one of the DLC’s bosses, and then making a purchase from an NPC, so you’ll need to put in a bit of work if you’d like to sport it for yourself.

Here’s what you need to know about Rellana’s Armor Set and how to get your hands on it.

Rellana’s Armor Set stats and features

Rellana’s Armor Set has a weight of 28.1 when all pieces are equipped.

This armor set provides a hefty chunk of damage negation without pushing your total weight limit as high as some other high-damage resistance gear from the DLC. This makes it a great choice for anyone looking to tank some hits while looking exceedingly rad doing so.

Where to find Rellana’s Armor Set

You can purchase Rellana’s Armor Set from Enia at Roundtable Hold. However, she will not sell this set of armor until you’ve defeated Rellana Twin Moon Knight, the boss of the Castle Ensis legacy dungeon—and you may want to grab a few extra Scadutree Fragments before you attempt that.

Castle Ensis is found in the northeastern section of Gravesite Plain, and may be the first legacy dungeon you complete during the DLC. If you need help defeating the boss, check out our Rellana Twin Moon Knight boss guide for some tips and tricks.

Once you’ve defeated Rellana Twin Moon Knight, head back to Roundtable Hold and speak to Enia. Select the “Receive equipment of champions” option, then scroll down and purchase the four pieces of Rellana’s armor, which includes Rellana’s Helm, Rellana’s Armor, Rellana’s Gloves, and Rellana’s Greaves. Equip it when you’re ready to look like one of the DLC’s coolest bosses.

