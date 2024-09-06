Report: Concord Will Live On In Amazon’s New TV Show

Earlier this week, Sony announced that Concord, its latest AAA live-service game, was shutting down after just 14 days. But while Concord on PS5 and PC might be dead, it’s been reported that it will live on as an episode in a streaming TV series.

Announced last year, Concord was formally revealed in May to negative reactions online. And while the game was fun to play, its $US40 price tag and online-only PvP wasn’t a winning formula. The game failed to immediately find an audience on Steam and PS5 and on September 3, Sony announced that it was shutting the whole thing down after just two weeks. Some wondered if Concord’s previously announced episode in Secret Level, Amazon’s upcoming video game-themed anthology series, was going to be canceled. That doesn’t seem to be the case.

Amazon

In a September 6 report from IGN, the outlet explained that despite the server shutdown, a source close to the production of Secret Level had confirmed Concord’s episode would still air as planned. Secret Level is set to air in December, so about three months after Concord’s shutdown. It’s likely to be a bittersweet moment for the developers who worked on the sci-fi FPS.

Secret Level was officially revealed in August. It’s from Tim Miller, the creator behind Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots, and will feature 15 episodes based on 15 different video games. Some of the games set to be featured include Armored Core, God of War, Spelunky, Sifu, and Unreal Tournament.

I imagine the plan was for the Secret Level episode featuring Concord to help market the game a few months after launch, expand its lore, and bring in new players. Now, it will just be like a ghost hanging around after a murder.

.