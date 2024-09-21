Scream Like A Bear With Shadow Of The Erdtree’s Roar Of Rugalea Incantation

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree added a splendid Incantation called Roar of Rugalea. If you enjoy roaring at your foes to deal the hurt and dish out heavy poise damage, whether in the streets or in the game, this powerful spell could be just what you’re looking for. And all you’ll need to do is take down the big bad bear who’s guarding it.

See Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree on Humble Bundle – G/O Media may get a commission

Here’s what you need to know about the Roar of Rugalea and where to find it.

Roar of Rugalea stats and features

The Roar of Rugalea uses one Memory Slot, costs 17 FP to cast, and requires 14 Faith to use.

This Incatantion emits a massive roar that deals solid damage to foes in your surrounding area. It also does a lot of poise damage, meaning it’s fantastic for interrupting enemies closing in on you by staggering them. Even better, you can boost the damage it does by 15% if you round up the Pelt of Ralva. And be sure to charge the attack to make it even more powerful.

Roar of Rugalea item description

The Roar of Rugalea’s item description reads:

“An incantation of what is jokingly called ‘the bear communion.’

Channels the power of Rugalea, the great red bear.

Transform oneself into a great red bear and emit a mighty roar.

Charging increases potency.

An incantation that is more akin to the divine invocation of the hornsent than it is to the Dragon Communion. Only through desperate battle with the feral wild can one discover a god unique to oneself.”

Where to find Roar of Rugalea

You can find Roar of Rugalea by defeating Rugalea the Great Red Bear in the Ruah Base region. You’ll want to begin by fast traveling to the Ravine North Site of Grace.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

From the Site of Grace, proceed northwest through the forest and fend off any bears who get in your way. You’ll eventually spot Rugalea the Great Red Bear, a hulking bear that will put up a bit of a fight. Luckily, it only has a few major attacks and can be learned fairly quickly, so you shouldn’t have much trouble dropping this foe after an attempt or two.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

When you take down Rugalea the Great Red Bear, you’ll be instantly rewarded with the Roar of Rugalea Incantation, so go equip it and get to yellin’.

.