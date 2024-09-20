Sega’s Steam Sale Offers Up A Ton Of Lengthy RPGs For A Bargain

If you are a fan of big RPGs that take dozens, maybe even a hundred, hours to complete, Sega is the publisher to go to. Between franchises such as Like a Dragon, Persona, and Shin Megami Tensei, the publisher has a knack for putting out really freaking long games you will sink more time into than you care to admit. That’s what makes the Sega Publisher Sale, currently running on Steam until September 26, so appealing. A bunch of those lengthy games have big discounts, making the dollars-to-hours-spent-playing ratio an even better proposition. You can even grab some of the publisher’s most recent releases, so don’t miss out.

If, very reasonably, you think grabbing only one or two games during the sale is the way to go, considering how much time each one will last you, then there are a couple highlights. Persona 3 Reload, this year’s remake of the best entry in the RPG series from Atlus, is currently 40 percent off. If you’ve ever wanted to see why people love Persona so much, or why this entry in particular is renowned for having one of the best endings in gaming, then that’s a pretty great price of entry.

Meanwhile, if you’ve always heard that the Like a Dragon (previously Yakuza) series of wacky but heartfelt RPGs from RGG Studio is a can’t-miss gaming experience, then just dive in with the latest entry. My Kotaku colleague Moises Taveras has praised Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to high heaven, calling the game’s nearly endless list of things to do “absurd in the best way,” and saying that the story “rarely ever lets up.” I’d trust him on this.

SEGA

Oh and if you just want to dive headlong into either of these franchises in their entirety, the sale also has bundles for you. Here’s a more extensive list of some of the best deals to look out for.

Persona 3 Reload – $US41.99 (was $US69.99)

$US41.99 (was $US69.99) Persona Collection – $US46.77 (was $US99.97)

$US46.77 (was $US99.97) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – $US41.99 (was $US69.99)

$US41.99 (was $US69.99) Yakuza Complete Series – $US56.08 (was $US139.93)

$US56.08 (was $US139.93) Yakuza: Like a Dragon – $US11.99 (was $US99.99)

$US11.99 (was $US99.99) Like a Dragon: Ishin! – $US17.99 (was $US59.99)

$US17.99 (was $US59.99) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – $US29.99 (was $US49.99)

$US29.99 (was $US49.99) The Judgment Collection – $US42.72 (was $US129.97)

$US42.72 (was $US129.97) Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – $US14.99 (was $US49.99)

$US14.99 (was $US49.99) Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance – $US41.99 (was $US59.99)

$US41.99 (was $US59.99) Sonic Superstars – $US23.99 (was $US59.99)

$US23.99 (was $US59.99) Sonic Frontiers – $US20.99 (was $US59.99)

$US20.99 (was $US59.99) Total War: Three Kingdoms – $US20.39 (was $US59.99)

$US20.39 (was $US59.99) Two Point Studios Double Pack – $US11.02 (was $US59.98)

$US11.02 (was $US59.98) Etrian Odyssey HD – $US15.99 (was $US39.99)

$US15.99 (was $US39.99) Catherine Classic – $US4.99 (was $US19.99)

As you can see, that’s a whole lot of deals, so you won’t have to indulge in any future Steam sales for a while. Oh, who are we kidding? We’re all still gonna spend money on the next Steam sale anyway.

.