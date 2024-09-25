Some Amazing RPGs Are Heavily Discounted Right Now In These Tokyo Game Show Sales

This weekend, a number of big-name publishers will be attending Tokyo Game Show 2024. The annual event showcases a host of both previously announced and newly revealed games to fans, and this year, you can look forward to some Death Stranding 2 news, among other things. Ahead of the show a number of publishers have big sales running on Steam. While Square Enix and Capcom’s sales started last week, now Bandai Namco and Koei Tecmo have joined the celebrations. That means a whole lot of amazing role-playing games are now available to grab for cheap ahead of TGS.

The biggest highlight of the Bandai Namco sale, which runs until September 20, has got to be Tales of Arise. The 2021 RPG is the latest entry in the Tales of series and a fantastic point of entry for newcomers. Like with a new Final Fantasy, you don’t need to know anything about past games and can just go in blind. Tales of games have a real-time combat system that puts you in a small arena with the enemy and your party, where you can execute commands to do damage. This can be a boring or downright messy system in some entries, but Arise brings a smoothness to the system that makes it a breeze. Dealing damage while also instructing your party to lay down support or trigger special synchronized attacks feels incredible, especially in the game’s climactic boss battles. The story, however, is where Arise really shines. It exemplifies the best of the series, bringing together an easy-to-love cast full of well-written characters who go on a whirlwind adventure to save the world. There’s classic fantasy, sci-fi, and lots of romance to enjoy.

Image: Koei Tecmo

Meanwhile, Koei Tecmo is running a sale of its own, which runs until October 7, and is the perfect place for Soulslike fans to pick up some gems. Outside of FromSoftware, the inventor of the genre, Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja has continuously delivered some of the better Soulslikes around. That began with 2017’s Nioh and continued with Nioh 2, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and this year’s excellent Rise of the Ronin. Besides its most recent title—which is a PlayStation 5 exclusive—all of Team Ninja’s best games are a bargain during the sale. Nioh 2 might be the best one out of the bunch, thanks to how it builds upon its predecessor and introduces new mechanics like the ability to use enemy powers. If you’ve only experienced FromSoftware’s take on the genre it created, trying out Team Ninja’s catalog will be a nice change of pace.

Here’s a more extensive list of deals that are worth getting during the Bandai Namco and Koei Tecmo Tokyo Game Show sales:

Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Deluxe Edition – $US39.99 (was $US79.99)

$US39.99 (was $US79.99) Nioh: Complete Edition – $US11.49 (was $US49.99)

$US11.49 (was $US49.99) Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition – $US27.49 (was $US49.99)

$US27.49 (was $US49.99) Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition – $US38.99 (was $US59.99)

$US38.99 (was $US59.99) Code Vein Deluxe Edition – $US11.99 (was $US79.99)

$US11.99 (was $US79.99) Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition – $US19.99 (was $US99.99)

$US19.99 (was $US99.99) Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition – $US19.79 (was $US109.99)

$US19.79 (was $US109.99) Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $US5.99 (was $US59.99)

$US5.99 (was $US59.99) Sand Land – $US39.99 (was $US59.99)

$US39.99 (was $US59.99) Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends Complete Edition – $US1699 (was $US49.99)

$US1699 (was $US49.99) Fatal Frame / Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water – $US27.99 (was $US39.99)

$US27.99 (was $US39.99) Dead Or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition – $US15.99 (was $US79.99)

$US15.99 (was $US79.99) Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection – $US26.79 (was $US39.99)

If, somehow, you already have all the Square Enix, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and Koei Tecmo games you want, there are still more sales around for you to take advantage of. Konami is running a Steam sale right now as well, so check out our rundown of the best deals in that one.

