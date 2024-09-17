Some Huge PlayStation 5 Games Are On Sale For More Than Half Off

PlayStation is holding a “Planet of the Discounts” sale over on its digital store with some pretty steep price cuts. The sale takes place over the course of the next week until Wednesday, September 25, and there are some big games to grab for, in some cases, more than half off. The list of games being sold for cheap is long, so we’ve sifted through them to pick out some of the best.

God of War Ragnarök

PlayStation

Kratos and Atreus’ latest trek through Norse mythology is a hefty action game with a lot more going on than in its 2018 predecessor. Ragnarök adds a lot more characters, worlds, and mechanics to the mix, and when I played it in 2022, I found it a bit more bloated and unwieldy compared to the previous game. But $US39.89 for everything it throws at you in the main game as well as the incredible free DLC Valhalla is an absolute steal. If you only own a PlayStation 4, the game is even cheaper on the older hardware at $US29.99. Perhaps if I replayed Ragnarok at a slower pace now rather than trying to bull-rush through it, it would have sat better with me. So if you’re going to jump in while the game is cheap, heed my advice: take your time.

Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Games

If, somehow, you’re one of the four people who has never owned Grand Theft Auto V in the 11 years since it launched in 2013, the open-world crime drama is available for $US19.79. This includes both the PS4 and PS5 versions, so you’re good to go regardless of which console you’re playing on. You’ve still got plenty of time before Grand Theft Auto VI launches next year, so what better time than the present to replay the story of Franklin, Michael, and Trevor’s criminal escapades?

Alan Wake II

PlayStation

Other Kotaku writers swear to me that Alan Wake II was 2023’s Game of the Year over Baldur’s Gate 3. Perhaps I will find out for myself now that the cinematic horror sequel is on sale on the PlayStation Store. The sequel’s price has been slashed down to $US38.99 from its usual $US59.99. If you’ve never played the original Alan Wake, the first game isn’t on sale, but this discount means buying both games would be relatively cheap. The remaster of the original costs $US29.99, bringing the total to $US68.98.

Resident Evil 4 remake

PlayStation

I didn’t realize Capcom’s from-the-ground-up remake of one of its most acclaimed games was already so cheap, but the Resident Evil 4 remake has gone down from $US39.99 to $US29.99 for the Planet of the Discounts sale. Some, including Kotaku’s Zack Zwiezen, argue that the remake is even better than the 2005 classic, which is a bold claim. But if you want to see for yourself, the remake is cheap as hell.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

PlayStation

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is just two months away, so if you haven’t played the latest game in the series and need to catch up, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is also on sale until September 26 for $US24.99. The game follows Basim Ibn Ishaq, a secret antagonist who debuted in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That game ended with Basim becoming the main playable character of its modern-day sections, so it makes sense that he would get a game all to himself. He’s also voiced by Lee Majdoub, who you might recognize from the Sonic the Hedgehog movies as Agent Stone, my beloved.

Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves

Rare’s Sea of Thieves was one of the few Xbox Studios games to come to PlayStation in the last year, and at the discounted price of $US25.99, this is one of the biggest bangs for your buck in the whole sale. The pirate MMO has years of content and community antics to catch up on, and reportedly runs really smoothly on PlayStation.

Those are only a few of the big games you’ll find discounted on PlayStation right now. If you’ve got some pocket change to spare, head on over to the sale page and see if something catches your eye.