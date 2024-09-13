Someone Recreated Stardew Valley Using 75,000 Lego Bricks

A massive Lego recreation of Stardew Valley’s Pelican Town won the “People’s Choice” award at BrickCon 2024. But according to the person behind this incredible piece of Lego art, the best moment of the event was when Stardew Valley’s creator stopped by to take a look at the brick-built village.

As reported by PC Gamer, Steven Jensen has been working on his Lego recreation of Stardew Valley for just about two years now. Jensen used 75,000 Lego pieces to build the large and extremely detailed Pelican Town. The Lego version of this iconic city includes all the buildings and landmarks you’d expect, from the player character’s farm, to the beach, the rundown community, and all the resident’s houses. Jensen even recreated the Stardew Valley title screen using Lego bricks, too.

When asked by the outlet which part of the Stardew Valley project was his favorite, Jensen mentioned the Wizard’s Tower, as he feels he perfectly nailed the shape and color of the building. Another favorite is his Lego version of the game’s Hat Shop.

“I was able to make [it] almost entirely hollow, so you can look through the cracks and broken parts, and see through to more such openings on the other side. Just as a rundown, abandoned structure would be,” Jensen told PC Gamer.

I’m not a big Stardew Valley guy, but as a Lego nerd, I’m in love with this build. It’s clear to me that Jensen isn’t just a Stardew Valley fan, but a Lego expert, too. His parts usage is wonderful and the entire build is perfectly scaled with no building or person appearing too small or too big in comparison.

It’s not surprising that Jensen won the “People’s Choice” award at this year’s BrickCon. And while Jensen appreciated the win, he says what was “better than any award” was the moment Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone showed up to look at his creation. Jensen admits that at first, he didn’t recognize the creator, but once he realized who he was talking to he had a “brief fanboy moment.”

