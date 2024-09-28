Sony’s Big State Of Play, An Assassin’s Creed Shadows Delay, And More Of The Week’s Top Stories

Sony held a State of Play showcase this week that showed off a few new games alongside updates for Astro Bot, Alan Wake 2, and others, with the biggest reveal being our first look at the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. Meanwhile, Xbox held an event of its own at Tokyo Game Show, images of some of the amazing merch visitors can snag at Nintendo’s new museum in Kyoto hit the interwebs, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows got delayed so that Ubisoft can implement lessons it learned from the somewhat rocky launch of Star Wars Outlaws. All this and more in the pages ahead.

Everything We Saw At Today’s PlayStation State Of Play

Screenshot: Sucker Punch Productions / Kotaku

It’s been an awkward month for PlayStation. While the company put out the delightful platformer Astro Bot that celebrates the brand’s past 30 years, it also shut down the hero shooter Concord and issued refunds in record time. There’s also been some drama around its recent announcement of the $US700 PlayStation 5 Pro. But the show must go on, and so it does with today’s State of Play presentation. The 30-minute showcase put a spotlight on upcoming PlayStation 5 games. If you want to watch the full show, you can do that below. If you just want to know the highlights, read on. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

We’re Losing The Only Simpsons Game We’ve Had In Years

Image: EA / Fox / Disney / Kotaku

EA announced today that The Simpsons Tapped Outis shutting down. The free-to-play mobile game, which launched back in 2012, is the most recent Simpsons video game to be released. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Everything Announced During The Xbox Tokyo Game Show Event

Screenshot: Konami / Kotaku

Microsoft has once again descended on the annual Tokyo Game Show to try and win over skeptical fans in Japan and the rest of the region. The Xbox TGS 2025 showcase was light on big announcements but did have plenty of new trailers for stuff people are excited about, including the Delta remake of Metal Gear Sold 3: Snake Eater. And, of course, it wouldn’t be an Xbox event without some Game Pass news. – Ethan Gach Read More

PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection Prices Have Started To Leak

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Pre-orders for the limited-edition PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection don’t start going live until later this week, but in the meantime we’re already starting to get a better idea of how much some of the consoles and accessories will cost thanks to a new leak. The prices don’t seem that bad so far. – Ethan Gach Read More

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Delayed To February Because Star Wars Outlaws Isn’t Doing Well

Image: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows was supposed to be one of the biggest games of the fall. It will now come out on February 14, 2025 instead. Publisher Ubisoft blamed the delay on “soft” sales from Star Wars Outlaws, and said it would be using “learnings” from that game in order to improve the latest Assassin’s Creed game ahead of its new release date. – Ethan Gach Read More

Nintendo Spent A Year Working On What Essentially Sounds Like Zelda Maker

Image: Nintendo

It’s been almost a decade since we got the first Super Mario Maker on Wii U and 3DS, and fans have always wondered if Nintendo might give the level editor gameplay treatment to one of its other major franchises, like, say, Zelda. Well, it turns out that the Switch maker actually did experiment with the idea for a Zelda Maker of sorts, and that’s eventually what turned into The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. – Ethan Gach Read More

Nintendo’s New Museum Has Some Awesome Merch

Image: Nintendo / GameWatch / Nomura Medias / Kotaku

Nintendo’s long-awaited museum finally opens to the public soon. The place is filled with decades of Nintendo history, ranging from when the newly founded company made playing cards in the late 1800s all the way up to its current smash hit console, the Switch. But perhaps the best part of this museum is actually its gift shop, which is filled with some of the coolest Nintendo merch I’ve seen in a long time. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Ghost Of Yōtei Looks Like Exactly The Game PS5 Pro Needs To Show Off Its Power

Screenshot: Sucker Punch / Sony / Kotaku

During September 24’s Sony State of Play, Sucker Punch revealed the long-awaited first trailer for its Ghost of Tsushima sequel. And boy howdy, it sure does look pretty. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Here’s Our First Look At Ghost Of Tsushima 2, Out Next Year

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Ghost Of Tsushima 2 is confirmed and coming out sooner than you think. Sony revealed the first look at the sequel to the 2020 open world samurai game during today’s State of Play showcase. It looks excellent and it’s coming out in 2025. It’s also officially called Ghost of Yōtei and stars a woman. – Ethan Gach Read More

Soul Reaver Remasters Leak Ahead Of PlayStation State Of Play

Screenshot: Aspyr / Crystal Dynamics

Oops! Remastered versions of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Soul Reaver 2 have leaked via the official PlayStation Store, confirming previous rumors that started to spread after people spotted new logos on some statues at San Diego Comic-Con. – Zack Zwiezen Read More