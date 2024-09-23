Sony’s Next State Of Play Showcase Promises Updates On 20 Games

The next PlayStation showcase is this week, Sony has confirmed. The latest State of Play presentation will kick off on Tuesday with updates on over a dozen games across PlayStation 5 and PS VR 2 as the company caps off a busy month filled with Astro Bot, the PS5 Pro reveal, and the 30th Anniversary Collection announcement.

“State of Play is back tomorrow, September 24!” the company wrote over on the PlayStation Blog today. “Tune in live for news and updates on more than 20 upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games from studios around the world. The 30+ minute show begins September 24 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET | September 25 12am CEST / 7am JST on YouTube and Twitch, and will be broadcast in English and Japanese.”

The showcase comes after the initial tech presentation for the $US700 PS5 Pro and right before pre-orders for the 30th Anniversary Collection of PS1-styled hardware and accessories go live on September 26. The State of Play will also kick off Sony’s presence at Tokyo Game Show 2024, where it’s demoing a bunch of games on the show floor, including the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Following the disastrous launch of live-service multiplayer shooter Concord last month, fans have been calling on Sony to share more of its plans for upcoming single-player blockbusters of the type its become known for in recent years. Sony Santa Monica, for example, is rumored to be working on a new IP following 2022’s God of War Ragnarök. The next game from Bend Studio hasn’t been officially revealed yet, either. Outside of Death Stranding 2, we still don’t have a good picture of what Sony’s release calendar looks like in 2025.

Hopefully this State of Play starts to fill in some of those blanks.