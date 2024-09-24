Soul Reaver Remasters Leak Ahead Of PlayStation State Of Play

Oops! Remastered versions of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and Soul Reaver 2 have leaked via the official PlayStation Store, confirming previous rumors that started to spread after people spotted new logos on some statues at San Diego Comic-Con.

Released back in 2000, Crystal Dynamics’ Soul Reaver was a follow-up to/spin-off of the Legacy of Kain franchise that starred Raziel, a vampire-turned-wraith who once worked for Kain. He’s resurrected by an ancient god and becomes a soul-reaving wraith. The original game and its 2001 sequel, were big hits on the PS1 (and later PC) and received critical acclaim for their storytelling and gameplay. And now, 24 years later, these two popular third-person action-adventure games are getting remastered.

On September 24, a PSN store listing for Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered briefly appeared online and was then removed, presumably because it wasn’t supposed to go live yet. The internet never forgets, though, and people were able to find all the information, screenshots, and even a trailer for the collection on Sony’s backend.

According to the leaked info, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered will be released on December 10 on PS4 and PS5. The collection will feature remastered graphics as well as an option to play the games with their original visuals. Aspyr Media, who was behind the recent Star Wars: Bounty Hunter remaster, is handling this new port.

Here’s the leaked trailer, which has been uploaded to YouTube already because the internet works fast in 2024:

Dread Master /

And here’s the full store description:

Celebrate Soul Reaver’s 25th Anniversary. Experience the epic conflict of Kain and Raziel in original form or with remastered graphics. Included Game Titles: -Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver -Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 Experience the Legendary Narrative. Centuries after your former master, Kain, betrays and executes you, you rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge.

Centuries after your former master, Kain, betrays and executes you, you rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge. Wield the Powers of a Wraith. Slay your former vampire brethren with your claws, bolts of telekinetic energy, and the elemental Wraith Blade. Grow stronger by devouring the souls of your enemies.

Slay your former vampire brethren with your claws, bolts of telekinetic energy, and the elemental Wraith Blade. Grow stronger by devouring the souls of your enemies. Shift Between Realms. The Elder God has granted you the ability to shift between the Spectral and Material Realms. Traverse the realms to solve puzzles, reveal new paths, and defeat your foes.

It’s very likely that this was planned to be revealed during today’s State of Play. So, please, act surprised when it’s announced. Of course, we sort of already knew that a remastered Soul Reaver collection was in the works after a logo for the project leaked back in July. It was spotted on some Soul Reaver statues during San Diego Comic-Con. So you don’t have to act too surprised when the trailer pops up later tonight.

Meanwhile, if you want to play the original versions of Soul Reaver and Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain, the games will be available on the Evercade console at the end of the month.

