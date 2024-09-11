Space Marine 2’s First Big Update Will Add Private Lobbies, Ultrawide Support, And More

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 officially launched earlier this week and it has quickly become one of the most popular games on Steam. And now the devs behind this action-packed third-person shooter have confirmed some highly-requested features are coming soon in Space Marine 2’s first big update.

Space Marine 2 is the long-awaited sequel to 2011’s Space Marine and once again sees famed warrior Titus fighting back hordes of aliens for his Empire. It’s a fantastic game, featuring massive battles and intense combat as well as characters who stuck with me long after the credits rolled. It might be the best Warhammer 40K video game ever made. But even good games can be improved.

In a September 10 blog post on Steam, Space Marine 2’s developers announced that the game’s first big update was coming “soon enough” and explained that it would add private lobbies to operations, ultrawide monitor support to the PC version, and a “Sparring Area” to the Space Marine 2’s battle barge aka the ship you walk around in between missions.

Focus Entertainment / Saber Interactive

“Please believe us when we say we’re reading all of your feedback with great attention,” posted developer Saber Interactive on Steam. “It takes time because of the amount of messages we have to deal with, obviously. But we see and hear you. A first patch will arrive soon enough!”

Technically, the game received a small hotfix earlier today which fixed some minor bugs and issues. But Saber says Space Marine 2’s first big patch will fix more of the frustrating bugs players have reported.

Also announced on Wednesday, Space Marine 2 has reached over 2 million players across all platforms. On Steam alone, the game is extremely popular—at one point over 220k players were playing Space Marine 2 all at the same time.

“This incredible milestone makes us proud and grateful. This was only possible thanks to YOU the players, and all the love and support you’ve been sending towards us,” posted Saber on Steam.

Space Marine 2 is out now on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. It has a full roadmap of content coming, including a new horde mode in 2025.

.