Star Wars Outlaws’ Factions Explained: Which Criminal Network To Side With

A core mechanic in Star Wars Outlaws revolves around working for and partnering with the various crime syndicates that control this portion of the galaxy. You’ll encounter four you can work with: Pyke Syndicate, Ashiga Clan, Crimson Dawn, and Hutt Cartel. They all offer different jobs and unique rewards, and some of them affect the main story of the game. But you can’t make all of them happy. Someone’s bound to get hurt in the crossfire!

Here’s an in-depth look at the game’s main factions, their rewards, which you should side with early on, and more!

The factions of Star Wars Outlaws

Screenshot: Universal / Kotaku

As mentioned, Star Wars Outlaws features four crime syndicates for Kay Vess to partner with: Pyke Syndicate, Crimson Dawn, Hutt Cartel, and Ashiga Clan. You’ll encounter the Pyke Syndicate first, then the Crimson Dawn. But just because you met Pyke first doesn’t mean you must side with them. Opportunities will arise during quests that force you to choose between two opposing organizations, and in doing so, the mission outcome varies along with its rewards. Some do prove better than others!

It’s also worth knowing that your reputation with any given faction will hugely change your day-to-day experience while playing, where entering their territory (whether on a planet or in space) might see you cautiously welcomed, or immediately fired upon.

Click next to start learning about all the game’s criminal syndicates.

Pyke Syndicate

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Pyke Syndicate is this system’s most significant criminal enterprise, controlling territories on Toshara, Mirogana, Akiva, and Myrra. They’re sorely missing from Tatooine, but anyone familiar with Star Wars lore understands why.

Their max reputation reward, the Imperial Disguise Gear Set, allows you to stealth through Imperial Territories more easily, which is a massive boon as you move into late-game zones.

Reputation Rewards

Imperial Disguise Gear Set

Imperial Disguise Jacket

Imperial Disguise Belt

Imperial Disguise Pants

Quests

The Traitor

Crimson Dawn



Screenshot: Ubisoft / YouTube

Crimson Dawn, the second faction you encounter in the game, holds territories on Toshara, Mirogana, Akiva, and Myrra. They routinely butt heads with Pyke Syndicate, and specialize in stealth and sabotage.

Their max reputation reward, the Crimson Reign Gear Set, buffs smoke bombs and stun shots and slightly restores health upon completing a stealth takedown. It’s one of the least impactful sets.

Reputation Rewards

Crimson Reign Gear Set

Crimson Reign Tunic

Crimson Reign Belt

Crimson Reign Trousers

Quests

Defector

Passenger

Hutt Cartel



Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Hutt Cartel—perhaps the most iconic crime syndicate in Star Wars—controls territories on Tatooine (and its orbit), Akiva, and Myrra. They’re powerful, but not overly impactful in the game’s main story quest line. You’ll find the Hutts are sidelined to side quests. Poor Jabba.

Their max reputation reward, the Boonta Brawler Gear Set, does buff combat nicely by improving grenades and increasing damage resistance.

Reputation Rewards

Boonta Brawler Gear Set

Boonta Brawler Jacket

Boonta Brawler Belt

Boonta Brawler Pants

Quests

Sabotage

Convoy

Money Drop

Ashiga Clan



Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

As the smallest crime syndicate in the game, the Ashiga Clan is localized to a single territory in Kijimi. They’re small-time, tasking Kay Vess with a few delivery jobs, and they only ever spar with Crimson Dawn.

Their unique gear set—the Kijimi Explorer Gear Set—provides an excellent damage reduction when your health is low, but is otherwise useless.

Reputation Rewards

Kijimi Explorer Gear Set

Kijimi Explorer Jacket

Kijimi Explorer Belt

Kijimi Explorer Pants

Quests

The Broker

Gunrunner

Hidden Archives

Which faction to side with in Star Wars Outlaws



Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

While it’s entirely possible to max out reputation with all of the available factions by tackling contracts from the game’s brokers, you’re likely to max one before the others, and create negative tensions with some as you betray them to aid another. That said, we recommend focusing on Pyke Syndicate.

While the gear set you receive from the Crimson Dawn does help with stealth, which is a core component of the game, the Pyke’s Imperial Disguise Gear Set proves far more useful when stealing through Imperial Territory, which make up some of the more challenging zones in the game.

Ultimately, our recommendation is a pragmatic one, but the faction you side with depends on your preferences and play style, or even your own reaction to their dubious moral codes. Star Wars Outlaws may feel shallow occasionally, but it does offer a few memorable choices, consequences, and opportunities within its syndicate system.

.