Star Wars Outlaws’ Factions Explained: Which Criminal Network To Side With

A core mechanic in Star Wars Outlaws revolves around working for and partnering with the various crime syndicates that control this portion of the galaxy. You’ll encounter four you can work with: Pyke Syndicate, Ashiga Clan, Crimson Dawn, and Hutt Cartel. They all offer different jobs and unique rewards, and some of them affect the main story of the game. But you can’t make all of them happy. Someone’s bound to get hurt in the crossfire!
Here’s an in-depth look at the game’s main factions, their rewards, which you should side with early on, and more!
The factions of Star Wars Outlaws
As mentioned, Star Wars Outlaws features four crime syndicates for Kay Vess to partner with: Pyke Syndicate, Crimson Dawn, Hutt Cartel, and Ashiga Clan. You’ll encounter the Pyke Syndicate first, then the Crimson Dawn. But just because you met Pyke first doesn’t mean you must side with them. Opportunities will arise during quests that force you to choose between two opposing organizations, and in doing so, the mission outcome varies along with its rewards. Some do prove better than others!
It’s also worth knowing that your reputation with any given faction will hugely change your day-to-day experience while playing, where entering their territory (whether on a planet or in space) might see you cautiously welcomed, or immediately fired upon.
Click next to start learning about all the game’s criminal syndicates.
Pyke Syndicate
Pyke Syndicate is this system’s most significant criminal enterprise, controlling territories on Toshara, Mirogana, Akiva, and Myrra. They’re sorely missing from Tatooine, but anyone familiar with Star Wars lore understands why.
Their max reputation reward, the Imperial Disguise Gear Set, allows you to stealth through Imperial Territories more easily, which is a massive boon as you move into late-game zones.
Reputation Rewards
- Imperial Disguise Gear Set
- Imperial Disguise Jacket
- Imperial Disguise Belt
- Imperial Disguise Pants
Quests
- The Traitor
Crimson Dawn
Crimson Dawn, the second faction you encounter in the game, holds territories on Toshara, Mirogana, Akiva, and Myrra. They routinely butt heads with Pyke Syndicate, and specialize in stealth and sabotage.
Their max reputation reward, the Crimson Reign Gear Set, buffs smoke bombs and stun shots and slightly restores health upon completing a stealth takedown. It’s one of the least impactful sets.
Reputation Rewards
- Crimson Reign Gear Set
- Crimson Reign Tunic
- Crimson Reign Belt
- Crimson Reign Trousers
Quests
- Defector
- Passenger
Hutt Cartel
Hutt Cartel—perhaps the most iconic crime syndicate in Star Wars—controls territories on Tatooine (and its orbit), Akiva, and Myrra. They’re powerful, but not overly impactful in the game’s main story quest line. You’ll find the Hutts are sidelined to side quests. Poor Jabba.
Their max reputation reward, the Boonta Brawler Gear Set, does buff combat nicely by improving grenades and increasing damage resistance.
Reputation Rewards
- Boonta Brawler Gear Set
- Boonta Brawler Jacket
- Boonta Brawler Belt
- Boonta Brawler Pants
Quests
- Sabotage
- Convoy
- Money Drop
Ashiga Clan
As the smallest crime syndicate in the game, the Ashiga Clan is localized to a single territory in Kijimi. They’re small-time, tasking Kay Vess with a few delivery jobs, and they only ever spar with Crimson Dawn.
Their unique gear set—the Kijimi Explorer Gear Set—provides an excellent damage reduction when your health is low, but is otherwise useless.
Reputation Rewards
- Kijimi Explorer Gear Set
- Kijimi Explorer Jacket
- Kijimi Explorer Belt
- Kijimi Explorer Pants
Quests
- The Broker
- Gunrunner
- Hidden Archives
Which faction to side with in Star Wars Outlaws
While it’s entirely possible to max out reputation with all of the available factions by tackling contracts from the game’s brokers, you’re likely to max one before the others, and create negative tensions with some as you betray them to aid another. That said, we recommend focusing on Pyke Syndicate.
While the gear set you receive from the Crimson Dawn does help with stealth, which is a core component of the game, the Pyke’s Imperial Disguise Gear Set proves far more useful when stealing through Imperial Territory, which make up some of the more challenging zones in the game.
Ultimately, our recommendation is a pragmatic one, but the faction you side with depends on your preferences and play style, or even your own reaction to their dubious moral codes. Star Wars Outlaws may feel shallow occasionally, but it does offer a few memorable choices, consequences, and opportunities within its syndicate system.
.
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply