Star Wars Outlaws’ Speeder Bike Sucks, Here’s How to Improve It

With multiple planets to explore, and quests that send you far and wide across the vast landscapes, traversing the likes of Toshara on foot is a fool’s errand. You need a fast-moving vehicle, and the game provides you with an iconic speeder bike relatively early. There’s just one problem: at the start, it sucks!

Clumsy and tiresome to ride, the skittish vehicle can be more of a burden than a boon. But with a few upgrades, you’ll find Kay’s speeder bike becomes something more—something glorious!

Here is how to improve the speeder bike in Star Wars Outlaws, making it viable, even entertaining to use!

How to upgrade your speeder bike

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

If you’ve grown exhausted by the overly rapid acceleration but ultimately slow pace of your speeder bike, you have a chance to upgrade its internal components on the game’s first main planet—Toshara—by visiting Valith Nuulvys in Mirogana, or Trellem Hobarchi in Jaunta’s Hope. These two speeder bike mechanics sell upgrades so long as you have the credits and resources to craft each improvement.

You can earn credits relatively easily in Star Wars Outlaws. One of the best ways is to complete contracts for the various brokers, such as Danka on Toshara, Kranash on Kijimi, or Raivan on Tattooine. They’re mostly side jobs, tasking you with picking up and transporting illicit goods, infiltrating enemy faction turf, or installing spikes in key locations. They pay moderately well for how long each one takes, and the credits stack so that you can afford an upgrade after just a few.

Alternatively, you can earn stacks of credits by getting good at Kessel Sabacc—the game’s backroom card game.

Once you acquire the necessary credits and upgrade components—through quest rewards or purchasing parts from vendors in settlements—visit one of the game’s many speeder bike mechanics. You’ll find one in every major settlement in the game.

Best speeder bike upgrades in Star Wars Outlaws

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

There are four categories on your speeder bike that you can upgrade throughout the game: Engine, Handling, Armor, and Landing Repulsor. These components determine how well your speeder bike performs, with the Engine and Handling proving most important for speeder bike racing, and the Armor and Landing Repulsor key components for combat chase sequences.

Despite their specific use cases, you’ll want to upgrade all four components in time to avoid lacking in one department over another.

Engine

Moll K-20 Power Generator

Increases the overall engine acceleration rate and the speeder bike’s top speed.

1500 Credits, 1 H-M Engine Power Core, 15 Polycarbonate, 8 Direct-Energy Circuits.

Handling

A-7 Steering System

Increases max turn angle and responsiveness

1500 Credits, 1 H-M Engine Power Core, 15 Polycarbonate, 8 Helicyclic Gears

Armor

Enhanced Durasteel Chassis

Significantly increases overall damage resistance

1500 Credits, 1 H-M Engine Power Core, 15 Durastel, 8 Helicyclic Gears

Landing Repulsor

Speeder Landing Repulsor

Reduces overall damage from a hard landing and provides a short burst of speed.

1000 Credits, 1 H-M Engine Power Core, 15 Durasteel, 8 Direct-Energy Circuits

Speed Boost

Ion Hyper Accelerator

Increases top speed and reduces the cooldown of boost.

2500 Credits, 1 H-M Engine Power Core, 25 Polycarbonate, 15 Accu-Accelerator

With the right upgrades and a little practice time behind the wheel, you’ll find that the speeder bike in Star Wars Outlaws isn’t as bad as initially thought. It has its uses, primarily getting from point A to point B, but the occasional race will help mix up the subpar stealth gameplay, too. Next up, learn how the game’s factions system works so that you can put your suped-up speeder bike to work!