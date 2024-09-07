Steam Sales, Star Wars Outlaws Guides, And More Tips And Tricks For The Week

It’s been a huge week for game releases and game sales, so if you were looking to pick up a handful of space-themed games or perhaps jump into one of the biggest space games of the year (Star Wars Outlaws), we got you covered. From huge savings on games like Kingdom Hearts and the Tales of series, to advice on how to get started in Space Marine 2, there’s some out of this world tips and tricks to enjoy—just click through to see them all.

9 Out-Of-This-World Games To Grab During Steam’s Big Space Sale

Image: Private Division

Steam sales, your wallet’s final frontier, a chance to boldly add more games to your cart than any man has before. Sure the huge summer sale has already passed but the PC gaming storefront is always running some new event offering amazing deals on equally amazing games. This time around the savings are focused on titles that let you embrace your inner space explorer. – Willa Rowe Read More

You Have One Day Left To Get These Amazing RPGs For Cheap

Image: Bandai Namco / Steam

If you are a fan of expansive RPGs with great stories and combat, then you need to run to the Steam storefront right now. Bandai Namco’s incredible Tales of games are currently on sale, but the amazing discounts on the nearly three decade old franchise end in under twenty four hours. The Tales of Franchise Sale 2024 concludes on September 5 at 1 p.m. EST. The sale includes five of the series’ seventeen mainline titles, with each title offering the best the series has to offer. – Willa Rowe Read More

Diablo 4’s Godslayer Crown Rescues The Barbarian From Demotion

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

The launch of Season 5 in Diablo IV introduced numerous unique legendary items, many of which completely change how a few of the game’s top meta builds function. While Barbarian is no longer sitting pretty at the top of the pile, Godslayer Crown—a new Unique Helm—ensures the class remains viable. But it’s not solely for Barbarians to enjoy. Godslayer Crown complements many builds and classes, especially Druid and Sorceress. – Brandon Morgan Read More

Final Fantasy XIV’s Augmented Ironworks Armor Is Worth The Grind

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Is there a greater joy in a loot based game than coming across a new piece of gear that not only has better stats than your current equipment, but also just looks rad as hell? Final Fantasy XIV has no shortage of armor that fits this bill, including the Augmented Ironworks sets. But how do you get these gear sets and are they worth grinding out to get them? – Simon Estey Read More

Everything New In Baldur’s Gate 3’s Seventh Big Patch

Image: Larian Studios

After months of teases, Baldur’s Gate 3’s seventh big patch is finally live. As developer Larian Studios already announced, it brings expanded endings to the evil routes, official mod support, and some tweaks to party member interactions. However, the patch is only available on PC for the moment, as the team has laid out in its patch notes that console and Mac will get all this new stuff at a later date. So if you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3 in those places, be wary of spoilers for the new endings online. – Kenneth Shepard Read More

11 Things To Know Before Playing Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Image: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Serving The Emperor in Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 can initially be a bit daunting. The game throws a lot at you, especially when you’re fighting the horde army, or going toe-to-toe with Heretics in PvP. Here are 11 tips you should know before signing up to become a Space Marine. – Luis Joshua Gutierrez Read More

9 Games To Grab During Epic Games Store’s End-Of-Summer Sale

Image: Gunfire Games / Gearbox Publishing

Alright, I’ve mourned summer enough, please bring on the fall weather and everything that accompanies it. Well, almost everything. The neat thing about summer is that it’s prime time for deals on video games,, and this narrow window between the end of summer vacation and the actual beginning of autumn is the last bit of time for stores to squeeze some sales out before the heavy-hitting releases of the year start dropping every other week. In other words, here are a bunch of great games to check out on the cheap before Black Ops 6 rolls around and ruins your productivity and spending habits. – Moises Taveras Read More

You Can Get The Whole Kingdom Hearts Series For The Price Of One Game Right Now

Image: Square Enix

Every generation has its signatures. A certain fashion trend, a popular artist, or a movie that most everyone has seen. They also have their own signature games, and even consoles. For example, my generation had quite a few great systems growing up, but none was ever more popular than the PlayStation 2, and few games were as beloved as its RPGs. It was, perhaps, the single greatest console for the genre, and many of its hits are still as acclaimed to this day, including numerous Final Fantasy games. For my generation, one of the defining RPGs of that era is none other than Kingdom Hearts. And right now, the whole lot can be bought for the price of a single new game. – Moises Taveras Read More

How To Unlock World Of Warcraft’s Newest Race, The Earthen

Screenshot: Blizzard / Kotaku

A new race has made its way to World of Warcraft within the latest expansion, The War Within. The new Earthen Race is special, as it is the very first Allied Race that is available for both Horde and Alliance Factions. (The Pandaren aren’t an allied race!) Unlocking the new Earthen Race is not as cut and dry as it may seem, so let’s discuss how to get your hands on the new Allied Race and what passives they have to offer. – Samantha Giambra-Plaisance Read More

How To Get Rich Quick In Star Wars Outlaws

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Star Wars Outlaws has all manner of forms of tender in its galaxy-spanning worlds, where bartering is more often used than currency. However, credits play a role when it comes to the really big spends (and are deducted when you die and restart at a checkpoint). We’re talking about significant purchases, upgrades to your spaceship, crafting resources to improve your blaster, etc. Who knew that living the life of a thief in the criminal underbelly would prove so costly? But worry not, we’ll get you flush. – Brandon Morgan Read More