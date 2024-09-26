The 7 Best Kids Robot Movies, Ranked

Movies often portray robots as the harbingers of something bad, whether they’re evil and want to take over the world (Terminator, I, Robot, The Matrix, etc.) or are being exploited by humans (Blade Runner, Ex Machina, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, etc.). But robots aren’t all bad—they can be fun, cute, and family-friendly, too.

Children (and adults) love assembling robot toys and figuring out how different components interact and fit together. Robots have been a big part of kids’ movies for years, especially before the millennium, with films like Bicentennial Man and Inspector Gadget arriving in the late ‘90s. While they may not be the greatest, they capture the inventiveness that makes robots exciting for kids.

The Wild Robot, which tells the story of a robot who learns to live in the forest and befriends an adorable little gosling, hits theaters on September 27. It stars Pedro Pascal, Stephanie Hsu, and Mark Hamill, and will join the lexicon of children’s movies about robotic friends.

We gathered all of these movies and tried to rank them based on their quality, considering whether they are just juvenile fluff or something more meaningful that adults can enjoy, too. Let’s get into it.

7. Inspector Gadget (1999)

Based on the beloved children’s cartoon, Inspector Gadget is one of those movies that really only appeals to kids. It’s a lot like candy: it’s vivid, brightly colored, and sends you into a frenzy, yet it lacks in substance. The movie was heavily criticized, but it’s a childhood favorite for many who were kids at the time of its release. Matthew Broderick is at his goofiest as a security guard who is transformed into a part-robot equipped with a nearly endless supply of quirky gadgets and whirligigs—perfect for thwarting the evil Claw, a business tycoon who just wants to cause chaos in Riverton and steal other scientists’ work.

Inspector Gadget is jam-packed with over-the-top, zany violence ranging from punches to explosions and chaotic traffic pile-ups—and even boasts a surprising amount of sexual innuendo, such as a rocket that shoots from Gadget’s hat when a woman gets close to him. Much of this juvenile humor and wacky antics, shot in a frenetic style, can feel cringey and headache-inducing—especially for older viewers. Younger audiences, however, are sure to get a kick out of it.

6.Bicentennial Man (1999)

Bicentennial Man can be a frustrating watch because it jumps back and forth between playful humor and weepy melodrama. A family in the future hires a robot to help with household tasks, from cooking dinner to entertaining the children. The robot, Andrew, has a shiny metallic exterior that’s very smooth and polished, and the design of his face closely resembles that of late, great actor Robin Williams, which is charming but a little bit creepy. Andrew develops a close bond with the family through his snappy dialogue, witty observations, and flair for the theatrical—all Robin Williams’ trademarks.

The family realizes their robot is very special and not just a mindless machine. Like many tales of artificial figures dating back to 1940’s Pinocchio, Bicentennial Man revolves around Andrew’s desire to become an ordinary man. His character explores what it means to be human through creative pursuits like playing the piano and falling in love. Even though it suffers from genre confusion and oversentimentality, in some ways Bicentennial Man was ahead of its time. It raises interesting questions about how smart artificial intelligence can really get, while also reminding us of humanity’s beauty and complexity. Plus, it includes enough silliness to keep younger audiences entertained.

5. Robots (2005)

Robots is a visual spectacle that not only features tons of unique robot characters but also a metallic metropolis. The buildings look like machine switches and are made of circular gears, resembling the inside of a giant clock. The movie’s cast is stacked with stars including Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry, Greg Kinnear, Amanda Bynes, and Drew Carey, along with comedy legends Mel Brooks and Robin Williams. While some of the kid-friendly humor, like Aunt Fanny’s giant robot bottom and an elaborate dance scene set to James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing,” can feel a bit cheesy, much of the script is filled with clever humor that everyone can enjoy.

The anti-corporate story centers on a company that would rather make shiny new robots and leave the clunky, rusted ones broken and obsolete. Kids will enjoy the vibrant futuristic designs and the level of detail and diversity put into all these different robot creations, all topped off with a heartwarming message: “You can shine no matter what you’re made of.”

4.Transformers One (2024)

The Transformers franchise has steadily gotten worse over the years, descending into a cacophony of clanging metal, inflated lore, and repetitive plots. Based on the beloved 1980s toys, the series features an alien race of robots transported to Earth who can turn into everyday vehicles and machines. While this premise still excites young kids who love the toys’ adjustable transformations, most films in the franchise since Michael Bay’s 2007 adaptation have been bloated and confusing messes.

Transformers One is an unexpected surprise, a sweet animated story about the brotherly love Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) shared before they became enemies. Filled with witty banter and eye-catching designs, Transformers One brings much-needed levity and wholesomeness to a franchise often weighed down by dramatics.

3. Big Hero 6 (2014)



Big Hero 6 is one of the more informative robot movies for kids because it talks about robotics as a legitimate craft with real-world applications that can improve people’s lives. Hiro Hamada is a robotics whiz kid (and a bit of a rebel because he hosts illegal robot fights) who inspires younger audiences to pursue their passions. He lives with Baymax, a puffy white robot with a gentle expression that looks like a giant marshmallow, who was a caregiver for Hiro’s deceased brother, Tadashi Hamada. Big Hero 6 is an action-packed and exciting blend of superhero adventures and robotic technology. Hiro uses his innovative inventions to transform Baymax and his colorful group of friends into tech-powered heroes. At its core, however, is a touching story of grief.

WALL-E is a love story between two robots who couldn’t be more different. WALL-E is the cutest little robot you’ve ever seen—short and shaped like a box, with gigantic, binocular-like eyes. He’s dingy and beat-up, spending his days sorting through and picking up trash on a garbage-ridden Earth. Meanwhile, humans live on spaceships, glued to their Hoverchairs while gorging on television and snacks.

EVE, WALL-E’s love interest, looks like an Apple product with a chic, high-gloss body and state-of-the-art technology. Their romance is as sweeping as the Golden Age Hollywood musicals WALL-E loves to watch. The adventures they share across the galaxy are funny, action-packed, and emotional. It’s fascinating and touching to observe these wordless robots interact with each other; although they are machines, they have so much heart and soul.

1.The Iron Giant (1999)

The Iron Giant is set in the 1950s, and its combination of retro styles with futuristic technology creates visually striking scenes. The main character, Hogarth Hughes, is a lonely boy with a working-class mom who discovers a towering robot in the woods. Hogarth quickly forms a deep friendship with the gigantic creature, whose glowing round eyes and lined mouth communicate a kind smile. They race through the chilly Maine wilderness, with the Giant even cannonballing into a lake to create a tidal wave, while Hogarth desperately tries to stop him from munching on every car he encounters.

The Iron Giant evokes another childhood classic, E.T., with its plot point of government agents investigating the reports of this “monster” who may possibly be a Russian creation. These tensions and Cold War anxieties culminate in one of the most moving finales in animation. Even in the few lines he delivers, voice actor Vin Diesel brings such emotional depth to the Giant and how much he cares for Hogarth, demonstrating that he is so much more than just a machine. The ending makes it feel as though The Iron Giant has reached in, ripped out your heart, and stomped on it. A true classic.