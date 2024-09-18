The Barbie X Batman Anniversary Dolls Are Everything

2024 marks the 85th anniversary of the first Batman comic, published in 1939. To celebrate, DC Comics has partnered with Barbie to make two dolls based on two of the series’ most iconic villains: Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. In a roundabout way, we’re getting another Margot Robbie doll, as she portrayed both Barbie in the live-action movie and Harley in the DC films from 2016 to 2021.

Both dolls are available for pre-order on Mattel’s site, with early access for Barbie Club 59 subscription owners. This window closes on September 19 at midnight ET, and then pre-orders open for the general public. If you want to secure either doll before more people can flood the site for pre-orders, a 12-month Club 59 membership will run you $US9.99.

The dolls themselves cost $US55 each. and both come with some accessories. Harley has her signature giant hammer, while Ivy comes with a crossbow on her wrist and a potted Venus flytrap friend. Harley’s a favorite of mine, but I do think I prefer the Ivy doll’s design, and the crossbow is a nice touch. Though it might just be because I prefer Harley’s movie designs to any other version of the villain. I would love to see one based on some of her Birds of Prey looks as an homage to Robbie’s roles as both Barbie and Harley, but this one’s not bad.

Once the membership purchase window closes, both Harley and Ivy will be available through other stores while supplies last. But if you miss them, most Barbie dolls end up in the resale circuits and go down in price with time. Looking at eBay listings for some of the movie tie-in dolls, they sit at reasonable prices a year out from the movie’s premiere last year. Personally, I’d rather ensure I got the dolls firsthand so I’d have peace of mind that they’d be in good condition.

Click through to see both dolls in all their glory.

