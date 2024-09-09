The Beetlejuice Sequel Has Already Beaten The Original Film’s Box Office Numbers

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice had a phenomenal opening weekend at the box office. The latest film from director Tim Burton managed to bring in over $US140 million globally, easily beating the total box office earnings for the original Beetlejuice in just three days.

Over the weekend, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hit theaters and received solid reviews from critics and fans. The film sees the return of Michael Keaton as the ghost with the most and Winona Ryder as Lydia. It also stars Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter who ends up following in her mother’s footsteps and getting involved with Beetlejuice. And it seems a lot of people were very excited to watch this legacy sequel, as the movie is making bank at the box office.

In its opening weekend, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brought in $US145.4 million globally, with $US110 million of that coming just from the United States. The original film, released in 1988, opened with $US8 million and would end its run at the box office with $US74 million. That might sound low, but it was actually a massive hit at the time and ended up being the 10th highest-earning movie of the year.

Warner Bros

You could say the juice is loose. But I won’t because, looking around, it seems everyone and every website seems is making that same joke. And I’m better than that.

Instead, I’ll include a different Beetlejuice quote: “Well, I’m back. I feel real good about myself.” And I’m not surprised he feels good, as Beetlejuice Beetlejuice earned the second-highest opening weekend box office for a September release in history.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice doesn’t have a ton of competition coming soon either, and Deadpool & Wolverine from Marvel is finally running out of steam. So the PG-13 legacy sequel from Tim Burton is likely to keep making money at the box office, especially as we get closer to Halloween and families hit the theaters looking for a fun but spooky movie to enjoy.

.