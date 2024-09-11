The Best Game And Movie Jokes About Last Night’s Presidential Debate

If you watched the U.S. presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on September 10, I apologize for the psychic damage you suffered alongside the rest of us. If you didn’t actually sit down and watch it, you probably have heard a lot of wild quotes out of context on social media or news programs. I’m sorry to say that some of the nonsense that came out of Trump’s mouth doesn’t make any more sense if you saw it live. Harris finally got to debate Trump this time around, as President Joe Biden was still in the running during the June presidential debate. While the line-up is different, one truth remains:The debate is torture, but the posting is tremendous.
Because posting through shit on social media is the only way half of us know how to combat the existential dread of watching politicians do nothing for you, the funniest people on the planet spend the debate on their phones spinning a wild web of reactions to help cope. Those jokes often intersect with video games and other subsets of nerd culture. We gathered up a few choice posts for your amusement.
Some of the most notable joke fodder includes Trump’s quote claiming Harris wants to “do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison,” or his repeating of a false story that claimed Haitian immigrants are eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio. It would be hilariously unhinged if this kind of false rhetoric wasn’t also likely to have real-world ramifications for people just trying to live their lives. Anyway, try to maintain your sanity and have some laughs. We’re all going to need them.
Odds are we’ll be doing this song and dance again soon, as Harris requested a second debate with Trump immediately after the first. I’d say Trump would decline considering how weird and incoherent he was during this one, but when has that man ever shown an ounce of shame?
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply