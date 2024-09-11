The Best Game And Movie Jokes About Last Night’s Presidential Debate

If you watched the U.S. presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump on September 10, I apologize for the psychic damage you suffered alongside the rest of us. If you didn’t actually sit down and watch it, you probably have heard a lot of wild quotes out of context on social media or news programs. I’m sorry to say that some of the nonsense that came out of Trump’s mouth doesn’t make any more sense if you saw it live. Harris finally got to debate Trump this time around, as President Joe Biden was still in the running during the June presidential debate. While the line-up is different, one truth remains:The debate is torture, but the posting is tremendous.

Because posting through shit on social media is the only way half of us know how to combat the existential dread of watching politicians do nothing for you, the funniest people on the planet spend the debate on their phones spinning a wild web of reactions to help cope. Those jokes often intersect with video games and other subsets of nerd culture. We gathered up a few choice posts for your amusement.

Some of the most notable joke fodder includes Trump’s quote claiming Harris wants to “do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison,” or his repeating of a false story that claimed Haitian immigrants are eating people’s pets in Springfield, Ohio. It would be hilariously unhinged if this kind of false rhetoric wasn’t also likely to have real-world ramifications for people just trying to live their lives. Anyway, try to maintain your sanity and have some laughs. We’re all going to need them.

Can we move on from this issue already pic.twitter.com/lqHwzXdHP9 — Mr Zeddus (@MrZeddus) September 11, 2024

“In Springfield they’re eating the dogs! They’re eating the cats and they’re eating the pets!” pic.twitter.com/QR6FoRBH2u — PATRIK (@PatrikSandberg) September 11, 2024

TRUMP: I shouldn’t say this, but in vermilion city under a truck there’s a little pokemon. a beautiful pokemon, the first pokemon, i think HARRIS: not true. TRUMP: They won’t move the truck. 3 years, they could have moved it. they don’t want you to catch the Mew. it’s terrible — eli yudin (@eliyudin) September 11, 2024

I HAVE CONCEPTS OF A PLAN, ARTHUR pic.twitter.com/pAwRCG8oZN — eric van allen (@seamoosi) September 11, 2024

Me listening to my players’ make a plan for how they’re going to break into a castle. (Spoilers: There’s no reason for them to break into that castle.) pic.twitter.com/qhjr5flJto — Justin Alexander (@hexcrawl) September 11, 2024

the “transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison” in question pic.twitter.com/hWSfqGl1Bh — ava ☆ (@NAMIYONCE) September 11, 2024

the illegal aliens after their transgender operations pic.twitter.com/ghMyzfaSKn — ↭ 𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗥 𝗪𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗥𝗘 ↭ (@MalikHaelstrom) September 11, 2024

*in the Presidential Debate Livestream chat* Silksong? No Silksong??? — Brad Invoke (@be_invoked) September 11, 2024

The trans aliens coming out of prison looking fabulous pic.twitter.com/fbo7itYhlN — kaiba corp’s PR guy (@cinderpixel) September 11, 2024

transgender operations on illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/glXG5ImZvS — trin (@lovelltrin) September 11, 2024

A key point missing in a lot of post debate analysis is that Trump’s claim about immigrants eating pets almost perfectly syncs up to the piano in the Peanuts theme song. pic.twitter.com/6icWLe1sPN — Noah Garfinkel (@NoahGarfinkel) September 11, 2024

transgender operations on illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/S30NEDm9nb — victoria ♡ (@lanternsjordan) September 11, 2024

“transgender operations on illegal aliens who are in prison” pic.twitter.com/yRbVe1Hce6 — Mr. Ca$hout King 👑 (@TheSidJones) September 11, 2024

I better go superviral for this… pic.twitter.com/00Laf5QUrx — Fearghas Kelly (@FearghasKelly) September 11, 2024

“I have concepts of a plan.” pic.twitter.com/6vKmFLOSP3 — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) September 11, 2024

Dodged it like it’s a quick time event lmao https://t.co/RiZKIjPk8n pic.twitter.com/UhVfuAwg7a — PlatinumYoshi (@PlatinumYoshi) September 11, 2024

This is my first time watching a debate, is she allowed to summon the slime monster pic.twitter.com/ScuWMgm3Yv — The Wizard (@wizardsextape) September 11, 2024

SHE’S PUTTING CHILDREN IN A CHOCOLATE FACTORY AND THEY’RE COMING OUT BLUEBERRIES pic.twitter.com/2TGhRm4JTc — Steven White (@MiddleRelief) September 11, 2024

Trump keeps losing it like a Phoenix Wright character when they’re shown a clue. — chris person (@Papapishu) September 11, 2024

Odds are we’ll be doing this song and dance again soon, as Harris requested a second debate with Trump immediately after the first. I’d say Trump would decline considering how weird and incoherent he was during this one, but when has that man ever shown an ounce of shame?