The Best Guns And Weapons To Use In Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Space Marines love guns. They’re born loving guns. Their blood has bullets running through it. So naturally, the Imperium has a wide range of weapons for players to use in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. But which to use? Which is best? What if you’re using the wrong gun?! Calm down, it’s OK, this guide will detail the best guns you should use to slay your enemies in Space Marine 2.

Best Primary Weapons



Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Plasma Incinerator

The Plasma Incinerator is arguably one of the best guns to use in the game. Even though its firepower isn’t the highest, you can charge it up to do a significant amount of damage. Its overall stats balance it out to be an ideal rifle, and since it doesn’t have a magazine, you don’t have to reload it.

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Heavy Bolt Rifle

The Heavy Bolt Rifle is a light machine gun. Its firepower is surprisingly low for its heft, but it makes up for it in speed and range, which is ideal when you find yourself fighting large hordes (which happens a lot). Out of all the weapons you can carry, this one has the largest magazine size too.

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Melta Rifle

The Melta Rifle is one of the strongest weapons to use in the game. It has the highest firepower, and can kill anything within two rounds. This weapon is essentially a shotgun flamethrower that’ll melt anything you shoot at. But the catch is the Melta Rifle has horrible range and reload speed, so you’ll need to be mindful of that.

Best Secondary Weapons



Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Plasma Pistol

The Plasma Pistol is a miniature version of the Plasma Incinerator. It has the second-highest firepower out of all the pistols, and can be charged up to inflict a lot of damage at once. This pistol perfectly pairs up with the Melta Rifle, if you’re looking for a one-two combo.

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Heavy Bolt Pistol

The Heavy Bolt Pistol is a great weapon. It has the highest firepower of all the secondary weapons, and an incredibly high reload rate. If you find yourself surrounded, this is a perfect fallback weapon to use. Just be aware that it only has eight bullets per clip.

Best Melee Weapons



Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Power Sword

The Power Sword is perhaps one of the most enjoyable weapons in the game. It can be used for light or heavy attacks, and it is great for any situation you find yourself in, and it looks like…a sword! Out of all the melee weapons in the game, it’s the most well-rounded one. Except for the sides. They’re very sharp.

Screenshot: Saber Interactive / Kotaku

Thunder Hammer

Nothing screams 40K like a giant hammer swinging at your enemies. The Thunder Hammer is extremely satisfying to use, and packs a serious punch. It’s great for clearing out hordes, but the downside is how long it takes to swing. When using this, be prepared to take a hit or two.

These are some of our favorite weapons to use while playing Warhammer 40:000 Space Marine 2. But be sure to experiment with all the options, and find the mix that works best for you. Then follow your holy calling and slay those heretics.

.