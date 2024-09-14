The Difference Between “Vintage” And “Retro” Has Tons Of NYT Connections Players Stumped Today

Welcome to the weekend, puzzlers! There’s a rugged game of Connections waiting for you today. If you’re a foodie or a gamer, you’ll think you’ve got it all figured out, but then … Maybe not. Regardless, it’s a great wakeup call for your brain—much better than diving back into the wild debate about the pros and cons of the PS5 Pro. (Seven hundred bucks? That’s 12 years of NYT Games!)

Anyway. Your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time—many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.

Today’s words: LION, SWITCH, RETRO, BURGER, VINTAGE, SUB, PROM, SLIDER, SUPER, GRAPE, BUTTON, CALIFORNIA, REGION, KNOB, PRO, and WINERY

NYT Connections Yellow Group Hint

Image: David Silverman/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Above is your visual hint for today’s yellow group. Maybe it’s right on the money for you? If you’re still scratching your head, well, hate to tell you, but yellow is the easiest group.

Need a verbal clue? If you’re a Paul Giamatti fan, there’s a movie where he probably says these dozens if not hundreds of times. (And if you’re not a Giamatti fan … Why? He’s so good!)

Tapping out? For once the yellow group lived up to its “easiest category” rep, or at least it did for us. These four jumped right off the screen at us.

Today’s yellow group answer is Wine Bottle Info and its words are GRAPE, REGION, VINTAGE, and WINERY

NYT Connections Blue Group Hint

Image: Photo Jeff Fusco/Getty Images (Getty Images)

We’re going to go out on a limb and say this is a pretty powerful visual clue. Will it get you to the finish line? That’s the catch—you still have to find the right words.

Need the verbal clue, too? Let’s consider some different tech with similar functions. Think of riding in a car and changing the radio channel. Or volume. Or turning the AC up or down.

Give up? This is one where the foodies saw one thing and the gamers saw another—and they would both be incorrect. But once you get it, it’s a head-slapper.

Today’s green group answer is Console Inputs and its words are BUTTON, KNOB, SLIDER, and SWITCH

NYT Connections Green Group Hint

Image: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images (Getty Images)

There’s your visual hint for today’s blue group. It might be your eureka! moment. (No, sorry, that was not a clue.) Or it might not have helped at all. Hey, we try.

Here’s a verbal clue to go with this image of an English class: When you think of another word that goes well with these, put it after the word, not before.

Still nothing? We got serious gamer vibes today and spent a long time unsuccessfully trying to form a group around that idea, so after striking out, this was our “last 4 on the board” category of the day.

Today’s blue group answer is Prefixes and its words are PRO, RETRO, SUB, and SUPER

NYT Connections Purple Group Hint

Image: Eric Neitzel/WireImage (Getty Images)

The purple group is the hardest one, so don’t kick yourself if this visual hint does not immediately take you to the promised land.

Here’s your verbal clue: If there was a fifth choice in here, some of the options may be “A la,” “fit for a,” and, for you wrestling fans, “Macho.”

Crying uncle? Once we found a way to get PROM in here, we got it. That took a bit though—not a title we were exactly vying for in high school.

Today’s purple group answer is ___ King and its words are BURGER, CALIFORNIA, LION, and PROM

We’ll see if the Times takes it easier on us tomorrow—check back then and find out!