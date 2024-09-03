The Internet Reacts To Sony’s Unprecedented Unreleasing Of Concord

If you hadn’t heard the big news of the day, Sony and developer Firewalk Studios are shutting down Concord, the not-Guardians of the Galaxy hero shooter that has been flopping hard since its launch on August 23. The studio seems to be planning some kind of comeback, as the announcement says the shutdown on September 6 is so the team can “explore options” about what it will do next. In the meantime, anyone who purchased the game is eligible for a full refund.

Whether you like Concord or not, this should rattle you. Sony and Firewalk spent a lot of time and money on this game as part of its big live-service push, and it’s flopping so hard that Sony is pulling the plug before it can even hit its one-month anniversary. Somewhere in PlayStation business meetings, Sony was ready to invest heavily into the game and an extended universe spun off from it. There’s even an episode based on the game coming in Amazon’s upcoming anthology series Secret Level coming in December. That episode may be the last gasp from a game that was snuffed out in just two weeks.

How did we get here? People have a lot of theories, and the implications for PlayStation and the state of the video game industry at large aren’t pretty. Let’s get into some of the internet’s reactions to the (ostensibly temporary) death of Concord.

Sympathy for the developers

Plenty of people who have worked a corporate job, especially in creative fields, know the sting of big suits making decisions that will inevitably lead to the slow decay of something people love. As the public has become more aware of working conditions within the video game industry, some people’s natural inclination is to worry about the designers, artists, and programmers who will inevitably be affected by the management decisions that led to Concord.

absolutely hate knowing this will undoubtedly come with a swing of the axe on people’s jobs, all to protect a handful of money people who forced bad decisions and poor market reads onto a dev team who knew better https://t.co/WABtmpd8Dp — Aura @ PAX West ✨ (@aurahack) September 3, 2024

EIGHT YEARS OF DEVELOPMENT FOR 2 WEEKS OF SERVICE JESUS FUCKING CHRIST https://t.co/k0tw2aYCNX — Mlick (@Mlickles) September 3, 2024

Shut down AND giving out full refunds? Fucking hell those devs aren’t just gonna get laid off they’re about to get executed https://t.co/WfbkSDRa73 — Zak (@Zakguard) September 3, 2024

Someone please keep a close eye on the entire Concord team because holy shit this is probably the worst possible outcome bad ending route ever https://t.co/Ue6SaeBAUE — ARUUU ☾⋆⁺₊⋆ (@DeputyARUUU) September 3, 2024

Anyone who worked on Concord (or any live service game) – get your work captured ASAP. For a long time, I didn’t have capture of my work in Battleborn – my first shipped content ever! – and I regretted not getting it while I could. Only got it eventually thanks to a fan mod. https://t.co/QQHHjmylrk — Sam Winkler @ PAX West (@ThatSamWinkler) September 3, 2024

Concord being shut down in less than 2 weeks is just brutal, and they’re refunding everyone it seems, but dear god do I feel bad for everyone who worked on it. I’m not surprised it was shut down, that was gonna be inevitable, just shocked how quickly it came to this. https://t.co/Wz9ysk3gO4 — Casey Explosion (@CaseyExplosion) September 3, 2024

There needs to be a fundamental shift in how games are made right now because there is zero industry sustainability if our processes remain as they are. That shift *must* be worker driven. It will never come from a C-suite. The gods will not save you. https://t.co/WhLnhlvvsi — Harper Jay (@transgamerthink) September 3, 2024

Weeping for the state of PlayStation

Whether it’s fair or not, Concord has become synonymous with the pitfalls of PlayStation’s live-service pivot. Sony has been shutting down companies like Japan Studio and London Studio, while seemingly devoting swaths of its resources to live-service games like this one. It recently canceled a service game based on The Last of Us, cut jobs at Bungie, and just seems to have had an impossible time getting the PS5 era of first-party games off the ground. While Astro Bot is coming this week on September 6, things look bleak for PlayStation right now in terms of quality first-party games. It has folks wistful for games like Gravity Rush, which might not have been a big seller like The Last of Us or God of War, but was certainly more memorable than a live-service game that crashes and burns in mere days.

When Sony closed down Japan Studios people loved to cope by saying games like Gravity Rush didn’t sell much anyways, but they definitely sold more than 25k, didn’t take 8 years to make, and didn’t require expensive online infrastructure to maintain! https://t.co/1LdAIb8re7 — DAIHIME 🐰👑 VTUBER (@DAIHIME_SAMA) September 3, 2024

Astro Bot dropping the same day Concord gets pulled could be the biggest middle finger by single player games to live services pic.twitter.com/Q2YsEsQ2hH — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) September 3, 2024

Honestly kind of wild how Sony went from Helldivers 2, a massive success for their GaaS push, to Concord in just a few months https://t.co/DTrn0sEGv4 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 3, 2024

Games Sony could’ve made with the money (100M USD) they spent on Concord: – Killzone – Infamous 4 – Sly Cooper – Days Gone 2 – Little Big Planet 4 – Resistance RIP Concord pic.twitter.com/9v3iQWLawO — Ameer (@SynthPotato) September 3, 2024

Could this have been prevented, or was this always Concord’s destiny?

There are a lot of reasons Concord turned out this way. The game was divisive on a few fronts, even when it was first shown at the State of Play in May. It’s jumping into an overcrowded genre that games like Overwatch 2 and Apex Legends dominate. It had a $US40 price tag instead of being free-to-play like several of its competitors. But overall, it lacked that certain character-driven spark that you need to get people to play a hero shooter. It’s not enough to be mechanically sound if people aren’t drawn to the heroes they’re playing. PlayStation and FIrewalk clearly hoped Concord could become as ubiquitous as its contemporaries, and it failed to reach whatever internal metrics it had so badly that it’s going dark two weeks after launch.

Concord was misguided, but considering the market it was entering, it would have been hard for even a much better game to penetrate the cultural consciousness, much less one that was so generic that it’s often only described in comparison to other works.

The chuds are saying that Concord is bad because the character designs have too much diversity. I say that Concord is bad because the character designs have no charm. They all look so awkward. I don’t need them to be hot. I need them to be striking or mysterious or goofy. — Dominic Tarason (@DominicTarason) August 26, 2024

Concord is flat-out being taken offline for the time being/maybe forever. Refunds issued. Wow. I thought a rush to F2P but this is nuts. They may still do that but yeah https://t.co/c6tuQ455ce pic.twitter.com/lRDBWeJ2w5 — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) September 3, 2024

Between Avengers making it impossible to buy itself and canceling future plans, Suicide Squad hemorrhaging players and Concord literally deleting itself from existence after like a month or whatever, I think Live Service Games as a concept are finally gonna come to an end soon — DarkRed (@RedLReviews) September 3, 2024

Here’s the thing. Concord on paper has strong gameplay mechanics and is content complete, but it’s also extremely over-engineered. They very clearly built this to be a AAA-level live experience from day one with multiple game modes, high end graphics (Motion capture), a ton of… https://t.co/gG8kUSlKTP — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 3, 2024

Is there hope?

Officially, Sony and Firewalk Studios are planning to bring Concord back at some point. I think most people probably figured the game would go free-to-play to get rid of the $US40 barricade between the shooter and its potential player pool. That seems like a reasonable path forward, and would certainly be more sensible than dumping years of work and millions of dollars down a well. But we’ve also seen games like BioWare’s looter shooter Anthem retreat for a retooling, only to end up dying anyway. How many live-service failures and missteps do we have to see this industry make before the suits realize this isn’t sustainable? I care more for the human cost of this failure, so I hope Concord gets a second chance at life in a better position for success. The PlayStation fan in me hopes that if it all comes crashing down regardless, someone at Sony realizes that this cannot continue and is righting the ship as we speak.