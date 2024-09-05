The Internet Reacts To The Minecraft Movie’s Divisive Teaser Trailer

The first official trailer for the live-action Minecraft movie—which is annoyingly titled A Minecraft Movie—has finally been released. On September 4, Warner Bros. posted what it called a teaser for the movie to social media and the film distributor’s YouTube channel. Starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, the film is set to bring the best-selling video game of all time to the big screen, but this first look has made fans less than excited about what’s in store.

The trailer, set to the Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour,” introduces audiences to the film’s cast and the blocky world in which their adventure will take place. Fans of the game will catch a lot of familiar items and creatures, such as the iconic green creeper, a tree floating with a block of wood missing from its trunk, and many weird looking animals.

One of the biggest initial reactions to the teaser trailer from fans is dissatisfaction over the film’s look, which brings a strange CGI aesthetic to the iconic blocky textures of Minecraft. Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns over the visual style of the movie, with one poster on X (formerly Twitter) saying that, “we gotta give the Minecraft movie the sonic treatment bc it’s looking buns rn,” referring to the debacle surrounding Sonic’s original trailer design for his 2020 film, a look that would be completely redone before the movie’s release. Other criticisms of the movie’s aesthetic call it worse than AI, or just as bad as crappy renderings of what “realistic Minecraft” would be like.

first sonic. now Minecraft Sheep. realistic animation will ruin us all pic.twitter.com/ytRVfog0Qz — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) September 4, 2024

im crying dude they managed to make it look exactly like this https://t.co/u0FBbAJMBh pic.twitter.com/JaU6DRGsV5 — sawdustzone (@paigedustzone) September 4, 2024

Nobody can convince me that the Minecraft movie isn’t AI generated pic.twitter.com/qrYsPvleq7 — green man simp (@greenmansimp) September 4, 2024

this movie looks like those 2015 era “realistic Minecraft” renders https://t.co/VkuU2wVjl5 pic.twitter.com/W2JFqPnizx — Jbomb (@Jbomb_06) September 4, 2024

The Minecraft Movie looks like a TV advert for some sort of them park instead of a real movie https://t.co/vZaNP2pKdU pic.twitter.com/82OhM6YaZQ — Torpedopickle 🍉 (commissions open) (@Torpedopickle) September 4, 2024

this is what that minecraft movie looks like to me pic.twitter.com/lMcSY5aVeb — Carlos (@SomeKirbyFan) September 4, 2024

jason momoa how could they do this to you… #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/YTnDDgBgOh — Zac⚡️ (@zacidk) September 4, 2024

To make matters worse, audiences are also bringing up Minecraft: Story Mode, the 2015 game from Telltale that took a more narrative approach to the sandbox title. While it had its problems, Story Mode retained the iconic style of the original game, with blocky textures and characters throughout that made it feel like it was set in true Minecraft. Almost a decade since its release, and with the trailer for the movie not satisfying a lot of fans, some are seeing Story Mode in a new light.

everyone apologise to minecraft story mode right now https://t.co/0cuObYT7Ii — Jamie💫 (@SkyKidShyKid) September 4, 2024

“minecraft story mode we owe you an apology” FUCK you that shit has ALWAYS been peak — ashe / grace ‧₊˚ (@mmoobloom) September 4, 2024

I’d like to formally apologize to Minecraft Story Mode. https://t.co/4qIwmtQlPU — Ultima – Sajam Slammin’ (@UltimaShadowX) September 5, 2024

i’m glad minecraft story mode is getting recognition now pic.twitter.com/2jDhiYlJzQ — 🗡️ .- fruut -. ❤️ .:. @ A24 ZINE 🦑🐙 (@boxofoxberry) September 4, 2024

Yet, beyond all the hate on how the Minecraft Movie looks, there are some acknowledging what the film actually is: a fun, if silly, movie aimed towards kids. Kotaku’s own John Walker said as much in his post on the internet backlash to the movie, succinctly telling adults complaining on the internet that the movie just isn’t for them. He’s not wrong! This movie is absolutely trying to be just fun enough to make kids happy.

I think despite however it looks, the Minecraft movie is making a shit load of money no matter what. Like I’m sure everyone under the age of 12 has never been more hyped. — Mister_Sir 🍉 (@MisterSir723) September 5, 2024

Does it look good? No.

Does it look fun? Yes.

That’s all I really expected from a Minecraft movie tbh https://t.co/vqgkCXbH0K — Cure LadyGravity (@ladygravity129) September 4, 2024

don’t get my wrong, this looks like absolute shit but the FURIOUS replies are so funny to me. do you think there’s some version of this movie that’s amazing? it’s like watching an adult go to Chuck E. Cheese alone and writing a scathing review of the food and atmosphere https://t.co/xmIJi6oeyW — Lead Actor from Pixar’s Sodas (@ByYourLogic) September 5, 2024

I think there’s a world in which a Minecraft movie could have served old and young fans, without being what looks to me like the most boring drivel imaginable. But clearly, this version of the film is doing exactly what it aims to, whether we like it or not.

